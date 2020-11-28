5 people in hospital after 7-vehicle crash in Winnipeg
Drivers asked to avoid the area of Kenaston Boulevard near Columbia Drive and Lindenwood Drive East
Five people are in hospital, including one in critical condition and two in unstable condition, after a multi-vehicle crash on Kenaston Boulevard early Friday afternoon, Winnipeg police say.
The seven-vehicle crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Kenaston near Columbia Drive and Lindenwood Drive E., police said in a news release.
Five people were taken to hospital because of the crash, police said.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area, and officers were still at the scene around 3:30 p.m., police said.
Traffic delays should be expected into the evening.
Officers are currently on scene at a multi-vehicle collision in the area of Kenaston Blvd and Columbia Dr/Lindenwood Dr E (north of McGillivray Blvd). Traffic is being diverted and delays are expected. Please avoid the area if possible. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Winnipeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Traffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Traffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/WinnipegTMC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WinnipegTMC</a>—@wpgpolice