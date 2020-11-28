5 people in hospital after 7-vehicle crash in Winnipeg

Five people are in hospital, including one in critical condition and two in unstable condition, after a multi-vehicle crash on Kenaston Boulevard early Friday afternoon, Winnipeg police say.

The seven-vehicle crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Kenaston near Columbia Drive and Lindenwood Drive E., police said in a news release.

Five people were taken to hospital because of the crash, police said.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area, and officers were still at the scene around 3:30 p.m., police said.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of Kenaston Boulevard,Columbia Drive and Lindenwood Drive East. (John Einarson/CBC)

Traffic delays should be expected into the evening.