Winnipeg man arrested, charged with impaired driving after fatal 2019 motorcycle crash

A Winnipeg man has been arrested and charged more than a year after a motorcycle crash that left a 28-year-old woman dead.

The 34-year-old man was arrested on Monday and faces three charges related to the crash on the night of July 31, 2019, on the Midtown Bridge.

Police allege he was driving a motorcycle with a passenger on the bridge that night. The bike crashed and the man and his passenger, a 28-year-old woman, were taken to hospital. The woman died from her injuries.

Police had asked for the public's help to find the man in a news release last week.

The man has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death, operation of a conveyance causing death while impaired, and being impaired within two hours of ceasing to operate a conveyance, police said in a news release Tuesday.

He remains in custody.

