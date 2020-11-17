Winnipeg police ask for help finding man after 2019 motorcycle crash that killed passenger

Winnipeg police are asking the public to help them find a man who is wanted on charges in connection with a fatal motorcycle crash last year.

Jean-Pierre Oliviero, 34, is the subject of an arrest warrant for operating a motor vehicle while impaired, causing death.

Police asked for the public's help in a news release issued Tuesday, more than a year after a 28-year-old woman was killed in the single-vehicle crash.

Police allege Oliviero was driving the motorcycle when it crashed on the night of July 31, 2019, on the Midtown Bridge, killing the 28-year-old woman, who was a passenger.

Both the driver and the passenger were taken to hospital, but the woman died from her injuries, police said in the Tuesday release.

Oliviero is described as roughly six feet tall and about 176 pounds, with a medium build, short brown hair and green eyes.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact investigators at 204-986-7085, or call Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

The charges against Oliviero have not been proven in court.