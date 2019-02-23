1 in hospital after motorcycle crash near University of Manitoba

Skip to Main Content
One person was rushed to hospital in critical condition Thursday after a motorcycle crash near the University of Manitoba.

Crash happened around 7 p.m. on Pembina Highway at Chancellor Matheson Road: police

Pembina at Chancellor Matheson was closed for five to six hours as police investigated Thursday evening. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Pembina Highway at Chancellor Matheson Road, a Winnipeg police spokesperson said Friday morning.

The intersection was closed for five to six hours while police investigated.

The spokesperson said the victim's condition is improving.

