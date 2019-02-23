1 in hospital after motorcycle crash near University of Manitoba
One person was rushed to hospital in critical condition Thursday after a motorcycle crash near the University of Manitoba.
Crash happened around 7 p.m. on Pembina Highway at Chancellor Matheson Road: police
The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Pembina Highway at Chancellor Matheson Road, a Winnipeg police spokesperson said Friday morning.
The intersection was closed for five to six hours while police investigated.
The spokesperson said the victim's condition is improving.
