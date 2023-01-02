Winnipeg mother-daughter duo resolve to reach 1,000 hours outdoors together in 2023

Many Manitobans curse the harsh weather that sometimes rears its head in the winter, but a Winnipeg mother and daughter chose to embrace the frigid conditions in an effort to spend more time together outdoors.

Tania Douglas and her daughter Nora made a goal for 2022 to spend 1,000 hours outside, and while they came up just shy of their joint goal, the mother-daughter duo resolved to reach the mark this year.

Including recess time at her elementary school, seven-year-old Nora spent more than 1,000 hours outside, but together, she and her mother spent 923 hours outdoors in 2022.

"I'm really proud of it because at the beginning of the year I wasn't that motivated to go outside, but when I got out there it was just so fun," Nora said Monday on Information Radio.

Tania said the pair set last year's goal because they were tired of hibernating during the winter months.

Although last winter was one of the longest and coldest in recent memory in Winnipeg, Tania said bundling up to go outside was worth it.

Tania Douglas cycled with her daughter Nora in 2022. (1,000 Hours Outside - Manitoba/Facebook)

"When I look back at all of the pictures from last year, we had so much fun, and we really just embraced all that winter was about," she said. "We're really looking forward to doing that again this year."

That doesn't mean the days when wind chill values made it feel like –35 or colder were easy for them. Their goal for those days was 20 minutes.

The onslaught of snowstorm after snowstorm in April slowed them down. That month, they only mustered a total of nine hours outside — their fewest of any month last year.

Tania and Nora Douglas coloured a pinwheel to mark all of the hours they spent outdoors together in 2022. It's also colour-coded to note the temperature during their hours outside, and includes the numbers of hours spent outdoors each month. (Submitted by Tania Douglas)

More than half of their time outdoors — 478 hours — was in July and August, most of which was camping.

Nora said the sound of a tent zipping up and closed is her favourite sound in the world because she finds it very calming.

"It reminds me of the outdoors, and it just makes me feel safe," Nora said.

LISTEN | A mother and daughter resolved to spend 1,000 hours outside in 2022. How did it go?

Information Radio - MB 8:48 A mother and daughter resolved to spend 1,000 hours outside in 2022. How did it go? If you spent 1,000 hours outside this past year, that meant you spent at least 2.7 hours per day in the great outdoors. And that's what a mother and daughter set out to do in 2022. We'll hear if Tania Douglas (Mother) and Nora Douglas (Daughter) met their goal.

They started a Facebook page —1000 Hours Outside - Manitoba — which kept them accountable. Others in the group also provided the Douglas duo with ideas for more places to explore.

Tania said exploring new walking trails is a great way to have a new outdoor adventure.

One of Nora's favourite spots to visit was the Brokenhead Wetlands Trail, which is just south of the intersection of Highway 12 and Highway 59, and about 75 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

"I find it very fun to walk on the boardwalks. There's all these nooks and crannies, so you can pretend that fairies are in the nooks and crannies," Nora said.

Nora, left, and her friend Zoey play on the beach at Birds Hill Provincial Park this past summer. (1,000 Hours Outside - Manitoba/Facebook)

As they work toward a new 1,000 hours this year, their relationship has definitely blossomed.

"We're definitely so close. We spent a lot of time together, and because Nora gets that one-on-one personal attention from me when we are spending all this time, I have also found that she has become more independent and not as clingy, and that's been great for our relationship as well," Tania said.

Nora agreed.

"Since we've been doing this 1,000 hours, I've been outside with my mom so much and I think it's bonded our relationship a lot."

Garnett McGillivray, front, and Nora Douglas, go on a sled ride at Kildonan Park. (Warren Kay/CBC)

Shawn McGillivray and her six-year-old son Garnett are friends of Tania and Nora, and they also tried to spend as much time as they could outside last year.

The four of them got off to a solid start on their 2023 hours, skating and exploring Kildonan Park on Monday.

Shawn says the biggest part of last year's resolution was not to put too much pressure on themselves.

"We did 660 hours last year and that averaged out to almost two hours a day outside, which was so much more than what we were doing before," Shawn said.

Garnett McGillivray, left, and his mother Shawn McGillivray skate on the pond at Kildonan Park on Monday. (Submitted by Tania Douglas)

This year, they resolve to spend at least 30 minutes a day outside, especially during the long and cold winter months. When the McGillivarys spend time outside with the Douglases, Shawn says they tend to be together for two-plus hours.

Garnett said, however, his resolution this year is to "have candy forever."

But like Nora, Garnett said he also enjoys the great outdoors.

"I love that I'm spending time outside."

Shawn is also resolving to buy new clothes less often. She wants to be less wasteful, and says most of her son's winter clothing is purchased second-hand.

"We really have more than enough."