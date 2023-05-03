Winnipeg kicks off annual mosquito larviciding program to prevent pests

The City of Winnipeg is bringing out its helicopters to do battle with mosquitoes as its annual larviciding program begins.

This season's mosquito control program will treat more than 28,000 hectares of standing water inside and outside city limits, using ground equipment and four helicopters to target mosquito larvae before they hatch.

Dave Wade, head of insect control, said so far the spring weather conditions have been beneficial for the larviciding program, as the cooler temperatures, low wind and little rainfall mean crews can get out and prevent larvae from becoming actual mosquitoes.

Mosquito populations should be low this spring and early summer, but beyond that it's hard to predict, he said.

"We're in dryer conditions than we were a year ago, so we're starting off good, but it all depends on how much rain we get throughout the summer, how heavy and how often we get it," he said.

Athletic fields, parks and golf courses will be closed off 20 minutes prior to larviciding flights and during spraying.

City staff will also post signs 24 hours in advance that show the date and time of the planned treatment, and try to schedule the treatments as early as possible in the morning.

Monitoring for adult nuisance mosquitos will begin May 4, with the first trap counts posted the following Monday.

Larviciding treatments will continue until September.