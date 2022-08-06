Winnipeg to begin mosquito fogging Sunday night

The City of Winnipeg plans to begin fogging for mosquitos starting with the north and northeast areas of the city.

Fogging is set to begin at 9:30 p.m. Sunday night, weather permitting, the city says.

The areas set to be fogged are insect management areas 1-9, 47, 49, 50, and 51. A map of the areas is available on the city's website:

Winnipeg's rating for mosquito activity, which includes analysis of trap counts, rose to high from medium on Saturday. The city-wide average trap count was 88 on Saturday.

Three factors determine when the can fog for the insects:

The city-wide adulticiding factor analysis must be high.

The city-wide average trap count must be at least 25 female mosquitoes for two consecutive nights.

One or more quadrants of the city must report at least 100 female adult mosquitoes.

Fogging, using the insecticide DeltaGard 20EW, happens between 9:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. unless temperatures fall below 13 C or wind speeds are too high.

People can register to receive notifications when fogging is set to occur either on the City of Winnipeg website or by contacting 311.

Residents can apply for a 90-metre buffer zone to exempt their property during an adult nuisance mosquito control program by contacting 311 or the insect control branch.

The city asks residents to help reduce mosquitoes by eliminating standing water on their, filling in low-lying areas where water can pool, and applying larvicide on their properties.