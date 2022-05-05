Mosquito larviciding starts in Winnipeg

The City of Winnipeg is launching an extensive mosquito control program this spring.

Helicopters and ground crews started larviciding standing water all over the city on Sunday, which will control the blood suckers before they become adults, said David Wade, the city's superintendent of insect control.

The city is about two weeks behind because of the colder than normal weather southern Manitoba has had this spring, Wade said.

But that's also impacted how quickly mosquitoes hatch.

"That definitely balances itself out, because the only reason why we're starting later is because of the weather conditions, and those weather conditions will also impact the mosquitoes hatching," he said.

"And we're just now starting to see some hatching of the spring mosquitoes."

Though there is more standing water to treat this year, that doesn't necessarily mean there will be more mosquitoes this summer, because the mosquitoes hatching now are different from the ones that are a nuisance in July and August, Wade said.

The city's larviciding program will continue until September.

Crews only plan to fog for adult mosquitoes if they become a serious problem, Wade said.

About $10 million has been budgeted by the city for mosquito control this year.

Residents who want to apply for a buffer zone from fogging can apply online or write a letter to the city's insect control branch.