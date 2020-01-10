Farzaneh Naderi dedicated her free time to helping people living with intellectual disabilities.

She worked multiple jobs to provide for her family and had just moved into a new house in Winnipeg with her husband and 11-year-old son.

The 38-year-old woman and her son, Noojan Sadr, have now been confirmed as two of the passengers who were on the Ukrainian passenger aircraft that crashed outside of Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board.

Friends and family are gathering to honour the mother and son Thursday night in Winnipeg, and Naderi's husband, Abolsazln Sadr, is now en route to Tehran to identify the bodies, provide DNA samples and make funeral arrangements.

"They were both so bright. My aunt was so very smart. She worked very hard for her family, always provided, had multiple jobs to support her and … to support my uncle," said Negysa Kalar, Naderi's niece.

She describes her 11-year-old cousin as a talented soccer player who loved playing with her dog and doing crossword puzzles.

Farzaneh Naderi worked at Walmart and volunteered with St. Amant's autism program. Her son Noojan is remembered by his cousin as being wise beyond his years. (Submitted by Negysa Kalar)

But it was his maturity that struck her the most.

"He was the brightest kid. His aspiration was to do something in technology and work for Google, or work for any one of those big companies. He really was such a smart 11-year-old kid," she said.

"It's hard to wrap your head around that such a small kid lost such a big life."

Kalar said her aunt, who worked at Walmart as a customer service manager, and cousin had gone back to Iran for the holidays, and were on their way back to Winnipeg when they were killed in the crash.

Noojan Sadr's cousin says he talked about one day working in technology, at a company like Google. (Submitted by Iranian Community Of Manitoba)

Naderi was also remembered as a "generous, compassionate and kind person" by St. Amant, where she volunteered. The Manitoba organization supports people living with intellectual disabilities.

"She volunteered with St. Amant for three years before taking a position as an autism tutor in our autism programs, where she supported preschool-aged children, teaching skills to fulfil their potential," St. Amant spokesperson Jennifer Rodrigue said in an email.

Rodrigue said Naderi was a dedicated tutor who genuinely cared about the children she supported, their families and her colleagues.

"We are all devastated by this loss and are holding Farzaneh and her son … in our hearts and thoughts," Rodrigue said.

Kalar has started a campaign on the online fundraising site GoGetFunding to support her uncle, who will have to pay for funeral costs and airfare. She is still trying to come to terms with the tragedy.

Farzaneh Naderi dedicated her free time to helping people living with intellectual disabilities. (Submitted by Iranian Community Of Manitoba)

On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada has intelligence which indicates an Iranian missile shot down the passenger, possibly unitentionally.

But Kalar didn't want to comment on that Thursday.

"I'm trying not to, and my family's trying not to, pay attention too much to those details, but just be there for my uncle and just be there for each other, trying to process what has happened and how we can move forward from here," she said.

"When you say 'bye' you don't expect that to be the last time you say bye."