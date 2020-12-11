Winnipeg mobile menorah spreads joy, light and hard-to-get candles this Hanukkah

With holiday gatherings off the table, a Winnipeg synagogue is bringing joy and light into the community this Hanukkah, with the help of a massive, truck-mounted, mobile menorah.

"Despite the fact that we have all this darkness … this is going to be a very special effort to try to share the joy to the masses, people who are stuck at home," said Rabbi Avrohom Altein, director of the Chabad-Lubavitch Jewish Learning Centre and a senior rabbi in Winnipeg.

"[We can] try to share the happiness and this way, do the mitzvah, and bring Hanukkah lights, and try to make this world a bit of a happier and brighter place."

Starting Thursday, the first night of Hanukkah, Altein and others from Chabad-Lubavitch of Winnipeg will tour the city with the mobile menorah, a large menorah mounted in the bed of a pickup truck.

The idea came about earlier this year, Altein said, as leaders at Chabad-Lubavitch brainstormed ways to celebrate Hanukkah safely in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hanukkah celebrates the freedom to practise mitzvah, or good deeds, Altein said Thursday, before the mobile menorah departed on its first trip around the city. A mitzvah can be compared to light, he said.

"It's not just for the Jewish community, but for everyone, too," Altein said. "In a time that's kind of gloomy and difficult for everyone, darkness is kind of the metaphor for gloom, and light … it's a sign of cheer and joy."

The mobile menorah will travel around Winnipeg on each of the eight nights of Hanukkah, Altein said. In addition to the light of the menorah, the visits will bring traditional music, he said, and they'll offer Hanukkah candles and menorahs to all.

Many families weren't able to get their candles to celebrate Hanukkah this year, he said, due to the impact of the pandemic.

"It was difficult to purchase, difficult to get it — going outside in general is a very difficult thing this year," he said. "So we want to make sure that that we be able to make the holiday a little bit more enjoyable for everyone."

Altein said the mobile menorah has received the blessing of public health officials.