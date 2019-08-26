Mitch Podolak, founder of Winnipeg Folk Festival, West End Cultural Centre, dies

A legend of Manitoba's music scene, Mitch Podolak, has died.

Podolak was the founding artistic director of the Winnipeg Folk Festival and the founder of Winnipeg's West End Cultural Centre, and played a role in the creation of music festivals across the country.

"He was my hero, and he uplifted anyone who had an idea, good or bad, if they were passionate about it," his son, Leonard Podolak, wrote in a Facebook post Sunday evening.

"Creating festivals was his way of starting the Revolution. And what a revolution it has been."

Mitch Podolak died from complications related to septic shock, his son told CBC News.

Podolak was a force in Manitoba's music community. After co-founding the Winnipeg Folk Festival in 1974, he had a hand in the creation of more festivals across the country, including the Vancouver Folk Music Festival.

'A true visionary'

An outpouring of tributes to Podolak on social media began Sunday evening shortly after Leonard Podolak's post, including posts from the Winnipeg Folk Festival, the West End Cultural Centre, Manitoba Music and Prairie Sky Books.

In a post on Facebook, the Winnipeg Folk Festival honoured Podolak and offered condolences to his loved ones.

"More than one of our founders, he was a father, a friend, a leader, a mentor, a true visionary. We owe so much of who we are to him," the Winnipeg Folk Festival wrote in a Facebook post.

"Mitch, your love for and dedication to folk music and to our community will always be a part of us."

Podolak was made a member of the Order of Manitoba in 2015 and received an honourary Doctor of Laws from Brandon University the same year. He was also honoured with a lifetime achievement award, the Unsung Hero Award, from the Canadian Folk Music Awards in 2013.

In 2017, supporters donated $35,300 in four days to a GoFundMe drive to raise money to help Podolak renovate his home following major surgery on his spine that required him to use a walker.

His son wrote the family will be holding a memorial for his father in the future.