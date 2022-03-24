Winnipeg police ask for help to find missing woman
Winnipeg police are asking the public for assistance in locating Tracie Harper, 46, who was last seen on March 17.
Tracie Harper, 46, has been missing since March 17
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.
Tracie Harper, 46, was last seen in Transcona on March 17.
Harper is 5 feet 4 inches tall, with a medium build and short dark hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black wool coat.
Police are concerned for her well-being. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg police mIssing persons unit at 204-986-6250.