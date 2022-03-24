Winnipeg police ask for help to find missing woman

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.

Tracie Harper, 46, was last seen in Transcona on March 17.

Harper is 5 feet 4 inches tall, with a medium build and short dark hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black wool coat.

Police are concerned for her well-being. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg police mIssing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

