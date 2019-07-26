Woman missing from Winnipeg may be in Lac du Bonnet: police

Natalia Zeemel is described as 5-foot-8 and 130 pounds, with a slim build, dark brown hair and brown eyes. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 21-year-old woman.

Natalia Zeemel was last seen June 20 in the central area of the city, and is known to frequent the town of Lac du Bonnet, about 90 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, police said.

She is described as 5-foot-8 and 130 pounds, with a slim build, dark brown hair and brown eyes.

The police service is concerned about her well-being and is asking anyone with any information on her whereabouts to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.