Winnipeg woman missing since March 17 has been found, police say

A 46-year-old woman who went missing a week ago in Winnipeg has been found and is safe.

Police issued a plea on Thursday for people to keep their eyes open for the woman, who had last been seen in the Transcona area on March 17.

There were concerns for her well-being, police said.

On Friday morning, a news release said the woman was located. No additional information was provided.

A previous version of this story contained the woman's name and photograph. Those have been removed to protect her privacy.

More from CBC Manitoba:

