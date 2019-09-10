Skip to Main Content
Missing Winnipeg woman last seen almost a month ago: police
Manitoba

Missing Winnipeg woman last seen almost a month ago: police

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in finding a woman who was last seen in the Grant Park area on Aug. 17.

CBC News ·
Police are searching for Miranda Belle, 31, who was last seen in the middle of August. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Miranda Belle, 31, was last seen on Aug. 17 in the Grant Park area.

Belle is five feet six inches tall and about 100 pounds, with medium-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are concerned for Belle's well-being and are asking anyone with information to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

 

