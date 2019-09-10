Missing Winnipeg woman last seen almost a month ago: police
Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in finding a woman who was last seen nearly a month ago.
Miranda Belle, 31, was last seen on Aug. 17 in the Grant Park area.
Belle is five feet six inches tall and about 100 pounds, with medium-length brown hair and brown eyes.
Police are concerned for Belle's well-being and are asking anyone with information to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.