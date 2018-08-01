Winnipeg police ask for help to find missing girl, 16, possibly headed to Alberta

Sherisa Robyn Gretsinger, 16, was last seen wearing a black Nomads football hoodie, shorts and flip-flops. Police say she's roughly 5 feet, 6 inches tall. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen girl who may be traveling to Alberta.

Sherisa Robyn Gretsinger, 16, was last reported seen on the evening of July 15, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

Police have received information that Gretsinger could be on her way to Alberta and are concerned about her well-being.

Gretsinger is described as roughly five-foot-six, with a medium build, long brown hair and a tattoo of a ribbon in the shape of a heart on her left leg. She may be wearing glasses and was last seen wearing a black Nomads football hoodie, shorts and flip-flops.

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.