Winnipeg police ask for help to find missing girl, 16, possibly headed to Alberta
Sherisa Robyn Gretsinger was last reported seen on July 15, police say
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen girl who may be traveling to Alberta.
Sherisa Robyn Gretsinger, 16, was last reported seen on the evening of July 15, police said in a news release on Wednesday.
Police have received information that Gretsinger could be on her way to Alberta and are concerned about her well-being.
Gretsinger is described as roughly five-foot-six, with a medium build, long brown hair and a tattoo of a ribbon in the shape of a heart on her left leg. She may be wearing glasses and was last seen wearing a black Nomads football hoodie, shorts and flip-flops.
Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.