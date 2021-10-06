Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Missing Winnipeg teen last seen in North End safely located

A 17-year-old reported missing on Wednesday has been safely located, Winnipeg police said on Thursday.
CBC News ·
A 17-year-old reported missing on Wednesday has been safely located, Winnipeg police said on Thursday. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

A 17-year-old previously reported missing has been safely located, Winnipeg police say.

On Wednesday, police said the teen had last been seen in the city's North End.

Police said on Thursday she had been found safe.

CBC News has removed the photo and name of the girl to protect her identity now that she has been found.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now