Missing Winnipeg teen last seen in North End safely located
A 17-year-old reported missing on Wednesday has been safely located, Winnipeg police said on Thursday.
A 17-year-old previously reported missing has been safely located, Winnipeg police say.
On Wednesday, police said the teen had last been seen in the city's North End.
Police said on Thursday she had been found safe.
CBC News has removed the photo and name of the girl to protect her identity now that she has been found.
More from CBC Manitoba: