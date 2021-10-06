Missing Winnipeg teen last seen in North End

Winnipeg police have asked for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Emily Fontaine was last seen in the North End area of the city. Police did not give a date when she was last seen.

Police describe Fontaine as five feet, three inches tall, 125 pounds with a medium build, brown medium-length hair and brown eyes.

Police are concerned about her health and well-being, and ask anyone with information about Fontaine's whereabouts to call the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

More from CBC Manitoba: