Missing Winnipeg teen last seen in North End
Winnipeg have asked for help finding Emily Fontaine, 17, who was last seen in the North End area.
Winnipeg police have asked for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.
Emily Fontaine was last seen in the North End area of the city. Police did not give a date when she was last seen.
Police describe Fontaine as five feet, three inches tall, 125 pounds with a medium build, brown medium-length hair and brown eyes.
Police are concerned about her health and well-being, and ask anyone with information about Fontaine's whereabouts to call the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
