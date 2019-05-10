Winnipeg police ask for help to find missing girl, 17

Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a missing teen last heard from in April.

Denise Lagimodiere, 17, is known to frequent the north, central and West End areas of the city, police said in a news release.

She's described as five feet, seven inches tall, with a thin to medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.