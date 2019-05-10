Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg police ask for help to find missing girl, 17
Winnipeg police ask for help to find missing girl, 17

Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a missing teen last heard from in April.

Police concerned for well-being of Denise Lagimodiere, last heard from in April

Denise Lagimodiere, 17, was last heard from in mid-April. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Denise Lagimodiere, 17, is known to frequent the north, central and West End areas of the city, police said in a news release.

She's described as five feet, seven inches tall, with a thin to medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250. 

