Winnipeg police ask for help to find missing girl, 17
Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a missing teen last heard from in April.
Police concerned for well-being of Denise Lagimodiere, last heard from in April
Denise Lagimodiere, 17, is known to frequent the north, central and West End areas of the city, police said in a news release.
She's described as five feet, seven inches tall, with a thin to medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.
Police are concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.