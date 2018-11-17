Winnipeg police look for missing teen last seen Oct. 30

Fifteen-year-old Dominik McIvor-Sokil was last seen in the West End Oct. 30. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police are asking for help tracking down a missing teen.

Fifteen-year-old Dominik McIvor-Sokil was last seen in the West End on Oct. 30.

McIvor-Sokil is 5'6" and 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweater and black jeans, and was carrying a black and grey backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

