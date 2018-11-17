Winnipeg police look for missing teen last seen Oct. 30
Winnipeg police are asking for help tracking down a missing teen.
Dominik McIvor-Sokil, 15, was last seen in Winnipeg's West End
Winnipeg police are asking for help tracking down a missing teen.
Fifteen-year-old Dominik McIvor-Sokil was last seen in the West End on Oct. 30.
McIvor-Sokil is 5'6" and 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweater and black jeans, and was carrying a black and grey backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
More from CBC Manitoba: