After another week without answers, mother repeats plea for help to find missing Pimicikamak woman

For the second Friday in a row, Phyllis Ballantyne joined other loved ones and community members from Pimicikamak Cree Nation at a news conference in Winnipeg to plead for help finding her missing daughter, Jessie McKay.

"Please come forward and let us know where our daughter is," Ballantyne said, holding back tears. "It's very hard not knowing where she's at. It's almost been 20 days."

McKay was reported missing to Winnipeg police on Sept. 13. The 22-year-old from Pimicikamak was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 5.

She was dropped off at a birthday party in the area of Redwood Avenue and Main Street in the city's North End and never made it back to her mother's home in the city.

A number of family members and First Nations leaders from Pimicikamak — also known as Cross Lake, about 530 kilometres north of Winnipeg — made the trip to Winnipeg last week to help search for McKay.

Pimicikamak Coun. Donnie McKay said they've all been helping Winnipeg's Bear Clan citizen patrol look for McKay.

"We've been at it day and night," said McKay, who isn't related to Jessie. "Family are very exhausted and so that's why we're making the public appeal one more time."

Christopher Ross, Jessie McKay's uncle, and her mother, Phyllis Ballantyne, hold up photos of the missing woman on Friday during a news conference. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

McKay's uncle Christopher Ross said some tips have been reported recently that police have investigated.

"But nothing came out of that yet, so hopefully we will get more information," he said.

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, which represents dozens of First Nations communities in the north, has hosted both news conferences in the past seven days.

Hilda Anderson-Pyrz, the missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls liaison for MKO, encouraged the public to continue to help in whatever way they can, including donating to the family.

Costs are climbing for loved ones from Pimicikamak who came to Winnipeg to help search.

Some back in the northern community have already begun raising funds to cover accommodation and other costs while searchers stay in Winnipeg.

Donations are appreciated, but it shouldn't be left to the community and family to cover temporary relocation expenses in cases like these, Anderson-Pyrz said.

"There needs to be resources aligned to support families who are searching for Indigenous women and girls, and two-spirit and gender diverse people, in urban areas," she said.

"We need to be providing financial resources for those supports to occur prior, when they're still with us, so we can search for them in a timely manner."

The Bear Clan continues to conduct community searches for McKay, along with her family.

She is described as four feet eleven inches tall, with brown eyes and dyed blond hair. She is between 150 and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Bear Clan at 204-794-3568 or the Winnipeg police missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.