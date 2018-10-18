Missing man, 56, last seen in West End: Winnipeg police

Peter Wasiliw, 56, was last seen during the first week of October in the West End area of Winnipeg. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police have asked for help finding a missing 56-year-old man.

Peter Wasyliw was last seen during the first week of October in the city's West End. He's described as five feet, 11 inches tall, with an average build and brown hair. He might have a dark beard.

Anyone with information can call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

