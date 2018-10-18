New
Missing man, 56, last seen in West End: Winnipeg police
Peter Wasyliw was last seen in the first week of October.
Winnipeg police have asked for help finding a missing 56-year-old man.
Peter Wasyliw was last seen during the first week of October in the city's West End. He's described as five feet, 11 inches tall, with an average build and brown hair. He might have a dark beard.
Anyone with information can call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
