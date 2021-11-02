Missing man has difficulty communicating, needs medical care: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police have asked for help finding a missing 39-year-old man who has difficulty communicating with others and needs ongoing medical care.

Dale Bighetty was last seen near Sherbrook Street and William Avenue on Oct. 30, and is also known to frequent the area of Portage Avenue and Carlton Street, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Police weren't able to provide a photo of Bighetty.

He's described as Indigenous and is five feet, eight inches tall. He weighs 115 pounds, with a thin build, and has short, dark hair.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a grey and blue jacket, light blue jeans and grey shoes.

Police warn that due to his difficulties communicating, Bighetty might not respond appropriately when called by his name.

People living downtown should check their outbuildings, under decks and in parked vehicles, where he might have sought shelter overnight, police said.

Anyone with information about Bighetty's whereabouts can call the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

