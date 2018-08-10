Winnipeg police searching for missing senior

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a missing Winnipeg senior.

Eighty-year-old George Lepine was last seen in the North Kildonan area Thursday morning.

Lepine is five-foot-five with a medium build and grey balding hair. He was last seen wearing thin framed eyeglasses, a brown plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Police say they are worried about Lepine's well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

More from CBC Manitoba: