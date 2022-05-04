Help us locate missing man: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are looking for a man who was last seen on Monday in St. Vital.
Gerard Rossiter, 62, was last seen on Monday. He was driving a 2014 blue Dodge Ram with Manitoba licence plate KMX 128.
He is described as 5-11, with short grey hair, a grey goatee and blue eyes. He is partially blind.
Police are concerned for Rossiter's well-being and are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 986-6250.