Help us locate missing man: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police are looking for a man who was last seen on Monday in St. Vital.

Gerard Rossiter, 62, was last seen on Monday. He was driving a 2014 blue Dodge Ram with Manitoba licence plate KMX 128.

He is described as 5-11, with short grey hair, a grey goatee and blue eyes. He is partially blind.

Police are concerned for Rossiter's well-being and are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 986-6250.

More from CBC Manitoba:

