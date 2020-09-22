Missing Winnipeg man, 78, may have travelled to southeast Manitoba

Winnipeg police are asking for help from the public to find a missing 78-year-old man who they believe headed outside the city.

Police describe Richard Carpenter as roughly five feet 10 inches tall with a heavy build and short grey hair. He uses a cane. (Submitted by the Winnipeg Police Service)

Richard Carpenter was last seen on Sept. 17, police said in a news release Tuesday. They believe the 78-year-old went to southeast Manitoba.

Carpenter may be driving a silver 2005 Honda CRV without licence plates or with unknown plates, police said.

Police are concerned for his well-being.

Carpenter is described as roughly five feet, 10 inches, with a heavy build and short grey hair. He uses a cane.

He was last seen wearing a grey coat, blue shirt, dark brown pants and black shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.