Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg police ask for help to find missing man
Manitoba·New

Winnipeg police ask for help to find missing man

Bud Paul, 56, was last heard from on Aug. 4, police say.

Police concerned for well-being of Bud Paul, 56

CBC News ·
Bud Paul has been missing since Aug. 4, police say. (Submitted by the Winnipeg Police Service)

Police are asking for help from the public to find a man reported missing last week.

Bud Paul, 56, was last heard from on Aug. 4, Winnipeg police said in a news release Tuesday.

Police are concerned for his well-being, the release says.

Paul is described as five-foot-five with a small build, grey hair, a moustache and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now