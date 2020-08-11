Winnipeg police ask for help to find missing man
Police are asking for help from the public to find a man reported missing last week.
Bud Paul, 56, was last heard from on Aug. 4, Winnipeg police said in a news release Tuesday.
Police are concerned for his well-being, the release says.
Paul is described as five-foot-five with a small build, grey hair, a moustache and glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
