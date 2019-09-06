Winnipeg police searching for missing kids, aged 10 and 11

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in finding a 10-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy.

Lily Baptiste and Kashis Ducharme were last seen in the Southdale area of Winnipeg on Thursday afternoon.

Baptiste is five feet tall, 100 pounds, with blue and black straight medium length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black faux leather jacket, a black and white sweater, distressed jeans and grey boots.

Ducharme is five feet tall, with black straight hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing brown Jordan runners, black shorts and a black t-shirt.

Police are concerned about their wellbeing.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts are asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.