Missing 14-year-old boy found safe, say Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police say a 14-year-old boy reported missing on Monday has been found.

The boy was last seen in the city's Elmwood area at around 3:30 p.m., police said in a missing persons alert issued around 6 p.m.

Shortly before 8 p.m., police issued an update saying the teen has been safely located.

CBC has removed his name and photo to protect his privacy.

More from CBC Manitoba: