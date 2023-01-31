Content
Missing 14-year-old boy found safe, say Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police say a 14-year-old boy reported missing on Monday has been located.

Teen had been last seen in Elmwood area on Monday afternoon

A teenage boy reported missing on Monday afternoon has since been found, Winnipeg police say. (CBC)

The boy was last seen in the city's Elmwood area at around 3:30 p.m., police said in a missing persons alert issued around 6 p.m.

Shortly before 8 p.m., police issued an update saying the teen has been safely located.

CBC has removed his name and photo to protect his privacy.

