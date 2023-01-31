Missing 14-year-old boy found safe, say Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a 14-year-old boy reported missing on Monday has been located.
Teen had been last seen in Elmwood area on Monday afternoon
The boy was last seen in the city's Elmwood area at around 3:30 p.m., police said in a missing persons alert issued around 6 p.m.
Shortly before 8 p.m., police issued an update saying the teen has been safely located.
CBC has removed his name and photo to protect his privacy.
