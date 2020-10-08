Missing 12-year-old boy last seen on Monday, say Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are asking the public to help them locate Hosea Hamilton, a 12-year-old boy who has been missing for days.
Hosea Hamilton may have travelled to northern Manitoba community of Bloodvein, say police
He was last seen at the Airport Motor Inn at 1800 Ellice Ave. on Monday afternoon, police stated in a missing persons alert Thursday morning.
Police say Hamilton may have travelled to the northern Manitoba community of Bloodvein. They say they are concerned about his well-being.
Hamilton is five feet tall with a thin build and short black hair. Police say he was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket, red sweatpants and black runners.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.