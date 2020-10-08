Missing 12-year-old boy last seen on Monday, say Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police are asking the public to help them locate Hosea Hamilton, a 12-year-old boy who has been missing for days.

He was last seen at the Airport Motor Inn at 1800 Ellice Ave. on Monday afternoon, police stated in a missing persons alert Thursday morning.

Police say Hamilton may have travelled to the northern Manitoba community of Bloodvein. They say they are concerned about his well-being.

Hamilton is five feet tall with a thin build and short black hair. Police say he was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket, red sweatpants and black runners.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.