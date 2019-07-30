Winnipeg police fear for safety of man, 40, last seen in Point Douglas

James Welsey is described as 5-foot-6 with a skinny build, short brown hair and a goatee. He has a spider tattoo on a forearm. (Submitted/Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police are looking for a man who was last seen in the Point Douglas neighbourhood on Monday.

James Welsey, 40, was last seen in the early afternoon wearing a black tank top with red trim, black shorts and a green backpack, police said in a news release.

They are concerned for his safety.

Welsey is described as 5-foot-6 with a skinny build, short brown hair and a goatee. He has a spider tattoo on one of his forearms.

The police service is asking anybody with information regarding Welsey's whereabouts to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

