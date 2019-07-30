Winnipeg police fear for safety of man, 40, last seen in Point Douglas
Winnipeg police are looking for James Welsey, 40, who was last seen in the Point Douglas neighbourhood on Monday.
James Welsey, 40, was last seen in the early afternoon wearing a black tank top with red trim, black shorts and a green backpack, police said in a news release.
They are concerned for his safety.
Welsey is described as 5-foot-6 with a skinny build, short brown hair and a goatee. He has a spider tattoo on one of his forearms.
The police service is asking anybody with information regarding Welsey's whereabouts to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
