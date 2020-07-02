Skip to Main Content
Missing 36-year-old woman last spotted in Winnipeg's Southdale area
The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for a 36-year-old woman who went missing early Thursday morning.

Noy Bounvongxay was last seen in the Southdale area in the early morning hours of July 2

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public's help in searching for Noy Bounvongxay, who went missing in the early hours of July 2. (Submitted/Winnipeg Police Service)

Noy Bounvongxay was last seen in the Southdale area on July 2, police said.

She is described as being five feet four inches with a slim build and long brown hair with bangs.

Police say they are concerned for Bounvongxay's well-being.

Any person with information regarding her whereabouts can contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

