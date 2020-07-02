Missing 36-year-old woman last spotted in Winnipeg's Southdale area

The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for a 36-year-old woman who went missing early Thursday morning.

Noy Bounvongxay was last seen in the Southdale area on July 2, police said.

She is described as being five feet four inches with a slim build and long brown hair with bangs.

Police say they are concerned for Bounvongxay's well-being.

Any person with information regarding her whereabouts can contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.