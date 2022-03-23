Police looking for suspect after 12-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Winnipeg

Police are investigating a serious sexual assault that occurred in downtown Winnipeg on Monday, involving a 12-year-old girl.

According to police, the girl was at a bus shelter near Portage Ave and Main Street around 3:30 p.m. on March 21 when a man started talking to her.

Police say the suspect convinced her to go for a walk and he took her to a stairwell in a building off Lombard Avenue and Rorie Street where she was seriously sexually assaulted.

The victim left area and reported the assault to police. No arrests have been made at this time.

Police say the suspect has shaggy hair, a scar above his eyebrow and was last seen wearing dirty, unkempt clothing, including a black jacket and a backpack.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact child abuse investigators at 204-986-3296 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.