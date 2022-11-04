Man arrested for wielding knife at downtown Winnipeg library

A man armed with a knife was arrested at the Millennium Library in downtown Winnipeg, police say, something the City of Winnipeg says is uncommon.

Investigators believe the accused, 41, was on the fourth floor of the library on Thursday afternoon when he pulled out a knife and began acting erratically in front of library staff and patrons, police said in a news release on Friday.

No one was injured.

Security officers from the library followed the man into the lobby and called police.

Officers found him sitting in the library lobby and arrested him for possession of a weapon at around 3:15 p.m.

This type of incident is uncommon at the library, City of Winnipeg communications officer Adam Campbell said in an email, although library staff or security will contact police to have people removed when there is a threat to safety.

In 2020, the City of Winnipeg removed the airport-style security from the library, which some community activists called a win.

Most recently, a community service hub was opened in the lobby to connect people with a wide range of social supports, and act as a bridge to accessing the library's resources. There are now three community crisis workers stationed at the hub.

Staff are being trained in delivering first aid and Naloxone, used to counteract the effects of opioid overdoses, and there are plans underway to offer more conflict de-escalation and empathy-based customer service training.

Campbell says these steps are all part of creating a safe, welcoming and inclusive downtown library: