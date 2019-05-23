Weapons, gangs, meth: Manager illustrates safety concerns behind security at Millennium Library

Mandatory bag checks and screenings have found 500 to 700 needles since controversial security measures came into effect at the Millennium Library about three months ago, library services manager Ed Cuddy says.

Cuddy and city community service director Cindy Fernandes delivered a verbal report to the city of Winnipeg's standing policy committee Wednesday that area Coun. Sherri Rollins (Fort Rouge) commissioned in April.

The pair provided examples to back up Cuddy's previous statement that a "huge increase in aggressive" incidents prompted the bolstered screening process, including needles found in the children's section of the library and ammunition discovered in the bathroom.

"We had a machete fight on the fourth floor," Cuddy told standing policy committee members.

"We had a fight break out where one individual pulled out an axe, like a hatchet. We've had masked gang members come into the library in disguise, fanned out, stake out the building."

The rise in meth use also has brought more volatile and unpredictable interactions, he said.

Cuddy said several staff members first proposed screening library patrons.

Since late February, anyone who enters the library is subject to mandatory bag checks and metal detector screenings. There have been several protests by local groups who say the measures create an unwelcome atmosphere, displace homeless library patrons and disproportionately affect vulnerable populations who rely on the public space.

Critics also said the library failed to consult with relevant community organizations about the move, and instead relied on consultations with Winnipeg police and a third-party security firm that suggested the measures were a good idea.

The complaints influenced Rollins to request the verbal report and an expanded written report due this fall, explaining the rationale behind the measures and providing examples of alternatives used in other jurisdictions that are meant to maintain safety.

Incidents jump 74%

Fernandes reiterated the mission of the Winnipeg Public Library is to "enrich the lives of all Winnipeg citizens" through its library services. More than one million visitors pass through the Millennium Library every year, she said, and the public downtown building offered 600 community programs to 18,000 people in 2018.

But she also echoed Cuddy, saying there's been a "dramatic increase in the rise in incidences" at the Millennium over the past five years.

Since 2013, the rate of incidents reported by Millennium staff has jumped 74 per cent, Fernandes said.

We're fighting an uphill battle to try and equip staff with the resources they need, and really it's beyond your scope. - Ed Cuddy

The majority of incidents have involved substance use, intoxication and violent or threatening behaviour.

"There was collateral impact on people standing around," Cuddy said. "We had [an] individual who was under the influence of a substance pick up a computer monitor and throw it out at a staff member."

The number of threats increased 162 per cent, intoxication spiked 103 per cent and assaults rose 73 per cent, Fernandes said.

"Millennium is a designated hotspot with the Winnipeg Police Service for the past number of years, with almost daily visits by either Winnipeg Police Service or the Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service," she said.

Teens trafficking drugs

There was an increase in substance use by people visiting the library and a rise in gang activity that raised staff safety concerns when Cuddy began his position with the library in 2011, he said.

They opened a gaming centre in an area on the main floor but the space wasn't used as planned.

"We had gang members come in; they were using the space to recruit younger teens into trafficking drugs," Cuddy said.

The library was forced to remove the games from the space, Cuddy said.

Another incident involved a teen with a replica handgun who drew the Winnipeg police tactical unit to the library.

"He came very close to being shot," Cuddy said.

The library has tried to get ahead of the issues by stationing security guards in areas with the most negative activity, he said. They've also made design tweaks to the building meant to deter problematic behaviour in the children's section, given staff mental health and first aid training and learned about crisis intervention techniques from social workers, he said.

"But the amount and the frequency of the incidents coming in is so high that, you know, we're fighting an uphill battle to try and equip staff with the resources they need," Cuddy said. "And really it's beyond your scope."

The final written report on the justification for the new measures is due before the standing policy committee in September.