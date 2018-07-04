Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg police ask for help to find man missing since May

Michael Desaulniers, 35, was last seen near Sherburn Street and Wellington Avenue in the Daniel McIntyre area.
Michael Desaulniers, 35, was last seen at the end of May in the Daniel McIntyre area, police say. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police are asking for public assistance to find a missing 35-year-old man last seen more than a month ago.

Michael Desaulniers was last seen near Sherburn Street and Wellington Avenue in the Daniel McIntyre area at the end of May, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Desaulniers is described as roughly six feet, three inches tall with a medium build and brown hair.

Police ask anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crimestoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

