Task force examining Manitoba's meth crisis stops short of recommending safe consumption site

A task force struck by three levels of government to fight Manitoba's meth crisis is asking for more services to wean addicts off of the drug — but stopped short of calling for a safe consumption site.

The recommendations are the result of months of discussions from a working group to tackle a drug tied to a disturbing spike in crime and violence.

CBC News obtained a copy of the report, which is expected to be made public today.

The task force overseen by city, provincial and federal governments made 22 recommendations, many of which sought to address the root causes of methamphetamine's hold on the province, as well as opioids and other illicit drugs.

'Immediate' need for more detox

The apparent refusal, however, for the committee, introduced with much fanfare last December, to recommend a safe-injection site will surely be fodder for opposition parties and health workers who argue Winnipeg needs to adopt the harm-reduction approach. The Manitoba government has consistently dismissed the idea.

No recommendations were regarding a safe consumption site, the task force says, since a consensus could not be reached among members.

In the 35-page report, the task force says the need for more medical withdrawal and detoxification centres in Manitoba is immediate. The increased capacity, it said, should include bolstering the available counselling and transition programs.

Manitoba is also limited in its number of supportive long-term programs for drug users, the report says. The task force argues the facilities should have beds set aside for at least a year.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman, left, Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen, centre, and Winnipeg Centre MP Robert-Falcon Ouellette were on hand last December to announce the formation of a task force to tackle the hold of illicit drugs on Manitoba, specifically methamphetamine. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

The report specifically recommends the development of a co-ordinated approach to "detoxification, medical transition, treatment and supportive housing."

The task force urges the expansion of safe spaces where people who use substances can be cared for. The report notes many of the existing facilities run by agencies do not offer 24-hour assistance, which should change with sufficient resources.

It is recommended that community outreach teams be developed. In the model, recent meth users who aren't in imminent danger are received by a team of service providers (which may consist of nurses, social workers and police officers, among others) so they aren't sent to an emergency room that isn't suited to help them.

The report also asks for the establishment of community safety networks, which can respond to phone calls regarding drug trafficking and violence. A person would be designated to forward relevant information to police.

On the matter of enforcement, joint enforcement units and improved data sharing are listed as recommendations in disrupting the flow of illicit drugs.

The task force says Crime Stoppers, which seeks anonymous tips, should actively seek informants about illicit drugs and dealers through a concerted campaign and cash rewards for drug tips.

Expand addiction clinics: report

The report supports an expansion of the Winnipeg drug treatment court, so more people dealing with addictions are diverted from jail cells. It suggests the justice model should expand beyond the province's capital.

The task force proposes longer hours for the walk-in addiction clinics introduced by the Manitoba government, as well as clear pathways so the people who visit the clinic are referred to the help they need.

The report calls for the distribution of needles to be handled centrally, and the establishment of a group to determine how the experiences of drug users can reduce harms and risks.

Insp. Max Waddell, commander of the Winnipeg Police Service's organized crime unit, displays some of the drugs seized as part of Project Riverbank at a Nov. 1, 2018, media event. (Warren Kay/CBC )

The desire to prevent more people from being caught up in the drug trade was central to other recommendations by the task force.

They say more recreation programs, opportunities for employment and culturally appropriate programming would discourage drug use.

The committee acknowledges in the report that no single group or organization can solve the issues of chronic and acute substance abuse by itself.

Meth use isn't in isolation

"Any strategies for substance use cannot occur in isolation and must address co-existent problematic alcohol use, mental health challenges and underlying social determinants of health — such as the need for safe and reliable housing."

The task force was co-chaired by Karen Herd, deputy minister of Manitoba Health, Seniors and Active Living, and Michael Jack, Winnipeg's chief corporate services officer.

They had around six months to find members, compile recommendations and produce their report.

The final copy was submitted this week to Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman, Health Minister Cameron Friesen and Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Liberal member of Parliament for Winnipeg Centre.