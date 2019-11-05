Mayor calls for summit with PM and premier on 'crisis' in Winnipeg

Calling it a crisis, Mayor Brian Bowman has asked for a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Brian Pallister to discuss public safety in Winnipeg.

Multiple homicides in the city over the last several days prompted Bowman to reach out to the two leaders.

"It's been a very difficult week for our community. It's been a difficult week for many residents in our community. It's been a difficult week for many of our service providers, including those in policing and heath care," Bowman said.

The mayor says efforts must be made to target what he believes are the root causes of crime.

"So much of what we are dealing with right now stem from a greater need in our community to better combat mental health, addictions and families in crisis that aren't getting the support they need in our community," Bowman said Tuesday.

Bowman believes it's time for the three leaders to meet and talk about how each government can help focus on the problem.

"We have reached a point where a face-to-face meeting between the prime minister, the premier and I is absolutely warranted to ensure we are as aligned as possible, to co-ordinate our resources in ways that will make a meaningful difference in the short and long term in our community," Bowman said.

Pallister, Trudeau meet Friday

Premier Brian Pallister told reporters he has a meeting with Trudeau scheduled for the end of the week and the topic of violence in Winnipeg "will be on the agenda." Pallister didn't say whether he would include Bowman in any meeting with the prime minister.

He did say he is keen to get the findings of a downtown safety review headed by Manitoba Police Commission chair David Asper.

Pallister was asked if he agrees that there's a crisis in the city.

"I agree with getting results for Manitobans and safer streets are what Manitobans who abide by the laws of our province deserve to have," Pallister responded.

Bowman believes the status quo isn't working.

"The victims and their families don't care what level of government is going to help," he said.

"Something has got to change, and change is difficult, but that means we need to scrutinize how we allocate our resources."