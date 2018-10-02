Mayoral candidate Diack pledges to send policing bills to criminals
Machiraju pledges tax cut; Motkaluk names teen as honourary campaign co-chair
Mayoral candidate Tim Diack pledged to send Winnipeggers a bill if they're convicted of crimes that required police resources to investigate.
During the first policy announcement of his campaign, the Point Douglas beat cop said the Winnipeg Police Service ought to charge people convicted of crimes the same way ambulance users are charged for medical transport.
"I constantly deal with people with fancy cars who can afford drugs, and I go, 'Why am I not billing you for our time?' " he said in the parking lot at the former Neechi Commons on Main Street.
This would require the province to amend legislation, he said.
Diack also said he would purchase mobile phones for police officers and upgrade the computers in their cruisers, a pledge he estimated would cost the city $700,000.
He also said he would lobby the province to allow curfew checks to be conducted via FaceTime.
Doug Wilson, another mayoral candidate, attended Diack's announcement. Diack said the two candidates planned to have lunch after their announcement.
Machiraju promises 5% tax cut
Mayoral candidate Venkat Machiraju also held the first announcement of his campaign, pledging to reduce Winnipeg's property taxes by five per cent a year.
This move would cost $29.3 million in 2019. Machiraju, a Hindu pandit, said he would make up the revenue by amending the way the city issues requests for proposals.
Machiraju also promised to fire Winnipeg public works director Jim Berezowsky and abolish executive policy committee.
Motkaluk names teen honorary campaign chair
Mayoral candidate Jenny Motkaluk also made an announcement Tuesday, unveiling a 15-year-old high school student as her honorary campaign chair.
Motkaluk said she contemplated naming someone famous, wealthy or powerful to the ceremonial role before she decided to name one of her volunteers, Tec Voc student Justice Atamanchuk.
He said he was drawn to Motkaluk's campaign because of what she plans to do for cabs.
Motkaluk said Winnipeg ought to have a level playing field for cabs and other vehicles for hire but declined to say how she would amend city regulations governing the industry if she's elected mayor.
