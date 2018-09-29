Mayoral promises: What the candidates are offering Winnipeg voters

There are eight candidates who say they want to become Winnipeg's mayor next month, although not all are campaigning vigorously.

Here's what the candidates have promised, either in person or on their websites; it will be updated as the campaign continues:

Brian Bowman

Property taxes: Hikes of 2.33 per cent per year over the next four years (Sept. 14). In 2019, this would rise an additional $13.7 million, over and above the $585.6 million the city expects to collect in property taxes in 2018.

Other financial positions: No water-and-sewer dividend hikes next term and no frontage-levy hikes (Sept. 14).

Portage and Main position: Open it to pedestrians.

Recreation: Add $4 million to an existing $7.2 million commitment to build a new recreation facility in Waverley West; growth-fee revenue would pay for this (Sept. 17). Increase community centre renewal funding from $965,000 a year to $2 million a year (Sept. 17). Allocate $50,000 from his discretionary office budget to help volunteers at community centres complete background checks (Sept. 17).

Methamphetamine and opiate crisis: Work with other levels of government on a strategy (Aug. 31). Consider safe injection sites (Sept. 25).

Crime: Divert $1.5 million a year from police pensions into front-line policing, provided the city finds a way to no longer consider police overtime to be pensionable income; spend $100,000 of his discretionary office fund on crime prevention (Sept. 19).

City hall: Consolidate council's access advisory committee, council's citizen-equity committee and the mayor's seniors advisory committee into a single council human rights committee; create a new city policy to welcome newcomers (Sept. 21). Disclose travel expenses for senior bureaucrats (Sept. 24).

Environment: Winnipeg should collect organic waste; the province should lead the discussion on a plastic-bag ban (Sept. 18).

Brian Bowman has served one term as Winnipeg's mayor. (Rudy Gauer/CBC)

Jenny Motkaluk

Property taxes: No pledge to date.

Portage and Main position: Keep it closed to pedestrians.

Environment: Spend up to $1.5 million to equip lift stations with backup power as a means of reducing combined-sewer outflows (Sept. 14). Winnipeg should collect organic waste, but should not ban plastic bags (Sept. 18).

Infrastructure: Prioritize the western extension of Chief Peguis Trail the next time Winnipeg asks Ottawa for infrastructure funding (Sept. 7). Change capital procurement policies to ensure the lowest price for design and engineering work isn't the sole qualification (Sept. 18).

Traffic: Spend $5 million to $6 million to install more visible warning signs at school speed zones; install flashing warning signs before high speed intersections (Aug. 28).

Transit: No more rapid-transit lines, after the Southwest Transitway is complete (July 27). Spend $581 million over five years to electrify all city buses and buy more of them (Aug. 14).

Crime: Double contingent of police officers in schools from 17 to 34 in four years; create a $500,000 crime-prevention fund by reducing the mayor's discretionary office fund and drawing money away from other areas of the city budget (June 26). Create task force to redirect more police to front lines (July 4). Redirect city funds to allow police to ride buses (July 31, jennyformayor.ca).

Methamphetamine and opiate crisis: Ask the province to spend $100,000 to build a methamphetamine treatment wing at the Main Street Project, which would cost $400,000 a year to staff; consider financing this using city funds if the province says no (Aug. 31).

City hall: Divert as many 311 calls to city departments as possible during office hours, without spending more money on 311 (Sept. 25).

Mayoral candidate Jenny Motkaluk is a business-development consultant. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Don Woodstock

Property taxes: No promise to date.

Other financial pledges: Eliminate growth fees (woodstock4mayor.ca).

Portage and Main: Keep it closed.

Methamphetamine and opiate crisis: Build a treatment facility (woodstock4mayor.ca).

Transit: Spend $2 billion on a light rail system (woodstock4mayor.ca).

City hall: Prevent senior bureaucrats from having romantic relationships with subordinates (Sept. 7). Reduce executive policy committee to five members (woodstock4mayor.ca).

Environment: Winnipeg should collect organic waste; plastic bags should be banned (Sept. 18).

Mayoral candidate Don Woodstock is a former Winnipeg Transit driver. (Bartley Kives/CBC)

Tim Diack​

Property taxes: No pledges yet.

Portage and Main position: Winnipeg has more pressing issues (May 29).

Methamphetamine and opiate crisis: Build a secure methamphetamine psychosis intake facility with 50 to 100 beds. Cost undetermined (Aug. 31, diackformayor.ca).

Environment: Winnipeg should collect organic waste; plastic bags should be banned (Sept. 18).

Tim Diack is a Winnipeg police officer. (Gary Soliak/CBC)

Doug Wilson

Property taxes: No position.

Portage and Main position: Reopen it by 2050 (Sept. 25 debate).

Environment: Winnipeg should collect organic waste; plastic bags should be banned (Sept. 18).

Winnipeg mayoral hopeful Doug Wilson served as the mayor of Morden from 2006 to 2010. (Bartley Kives/CBC News)

Ed Ackerman:

Property taxes: No position.

Portage and Main position: Unclear.

Ed Ackerman is a filmmaker and activist. (David Lipnowski)

Venkat Machiraju

Property taxes: Reduce them, but doesn't state how he would pay for this (punditvenkatformayor.ca).

Other financial pledges: Eliminate development charges (punditvenkatformayor.ca).

Portage and Main position: Unclear.

Infrastructure: Complete the inner ring road (punditformayor.ca). Remove fluoride from drinking water (Sept. 18).

Environment: Winnipeg should collect organic waste; plastic bags should be banned (Sept. 18).

City hall: Create a new city department in charge of walking (Sept. 26).

Brian Bowman, from left, Tim Diack, Umar Hayat, Venkat Machiraju, Jenny Motkaluk, Doug Wilson and Don Woodstock participate in a mayoral debate on urbanism and design on Sept. 26, 2018, hosted by Storefront Manitoba at The Forks in Winnipeg. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

Umar Hayat

Property taxes: Reduce property taxes, but does not explain how he would pay for the cut (umarformayor.com).

Portage and Main position: Keep it closed.

Methamphetamine and opiate crisis: Supports a safe injection site (umarformayor.com)

Crime: Freeze the police budget (umarformayor.com)

Infrastructure: 24/7 construction (umarformayor.com)

Transit: No more rapid transit (umarformayor.com).

Economy: Attract more foreign investment to Winnipeg; build a downtown grocery store (umarformayor.com).

Environment: Winnipeg should collect organic waste, but should not ban plastic bags (Sept. 18).

The arts: Claw back the city grant to the Winnipeg Art Gallery's Inuit Art Centre (umarformayor.com).

City hall: Abolish executive policy committee (umarformayor.com).