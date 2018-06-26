Winnipeg mayoral candidate would double police resource officers in schools in 4 years

Winnnipeg mayoral candidate Jenny Motkaluk says if she's elected this fall, she would double the number of police resource officers serving in schools in the city by the end of 2022.

"I believe Winnipeg needs to work hard to prevent crimes, not just to investigate tragedies after they've already happened," Motkaluk said in a news release Tuesday.

Motkaluk said she'd increase the school resource officer complement in Winnipeg from 17 officers in schools this year to 34 in four years and start a pilot project placing officers in elementary schools.

She'd also oversee the creation of a $500,000 "crime prevention initiatives fund," to be awarded each year through a city council process, in consultation with the Winnipeg Police Service.

The fund could support citizen patrol organizations, safety-by-design initiatives and "other projects with measurable crime prevention objectives," the release states.

That fund would be supported in its first year by a permanent $200,000 reduction in the mayor's initiatives fund and a one-time offset of $250,000 from the city's Innovation Capital Fund, in addition to contributions from "external sources," including the private sector.

Motkaluk has identified crime prevention as one of her three "urgent" priorities, along with better roads and sewers and economic reforms boosting local business.

Mayoral candidates have until September to register their campaigns. The registration period for council candidates starts on June 30 and also ends in September.

Voters head to the polls Oct. 24.