Winnipeg mayoral race charges up electric vehicle debate

A mayoral candidate is hoping to spark inspiration into Winnipeggers by promising more electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

It will help Winnipeggers save money, cut greenhouse gas emissions and create jobs in the city, Shaun Loney said.

"It's a win, win, win for Winnipeg."

Loney, who has owned an EV since 2019, has a plan to encourage Winnipeggers to make the switch to electric vehicles.

During his first term, he wants to install 500 charging stations across Winnipeg. And he wants to encourage people to install their own stations at home, with the city fronting the costs and homeowners gradually paying the bill back through property taxes.

It's an important issue for Loney, however some of the 11 mayoral candidates vying for office on Oct. 26 argue there are better ways Winnipeg can reduce its transportation carbon footprint.

Mayoral candidate Rick Shone thinks public transportation is more important.

"We're doing a pilot program on electrifying buses right now, but I think it needs to be way faster," Shone said in an interview.

"Transit produces so much carbon every year, so by speeding up that electrification would make way more of a difference."

Under Loney's plan, charging stations would be paid for up front with the city finding investments through "a foundation," or finding the money elsewhere in the budget with the understanding that the stations would pay for themselves overtime through charge fees.

Manitoba Hydro already has a financing plan to install an EV charger at your home. It includes a maximum credit of $3,000 over five years.

Hydro's website states an EV that drives 15,000km in a year in Manitoba costs between $250 and $300 in energy bills.

"We have our own renewable electricity here in Manitoba and we're not using it," Loney said.

"Winnipeggers are really struggling right now with the high cost of gasoline, and so we want to see more people using transit, more active transportation. But if you're buying a new car, we want to make it a no-brainer to buy an EV."

Loney also promises to convert all City of Winnipeg vehicles to electric ones. City staff said they have two EVs — one used by the Winnipeg Parking Authority and the other used by water and waste staff to conduct water sampling.

Winnipeg Transit and other goals

Considering the plan to install 500 charging stations, Shone said he doesn't think the number is warranted.

The majority of the 46,528 newly registered vehicles in Manitoba run on either gasoline or diesel, according to Statistics Canada. Of those, only 5.5 per cent were electric or hybrids.

"There's some merit in wanting to put all these charging stations out there, but I really think it's putting the cart before the horse," Shone said. "You could you solve the same thing with 100 stations."

Jenny Motkaluk said she won't introduce policy until after Labour Day, but said she'd rather focus on Winnipeg Transit.

"I also think that there is probably a larger conversation that would need to be had with stakeholders like Manitoba Hydro to ensure that we actually have the capacity within our current grid to support that," Motkaluk said in an interview.

Mayoral candidate Jenny Motkaluk said she'd rather invest in Winnipeg's transit system than new infrastructure for personal electric vehicles. (CBC)

Candidate Glen Murray is focused on the environment, he said, but is more interested in making sure the city's latest climate change plan gets put into action. That includes working with other levels of government.

"It is important to have a comprehensive plan developed in the city for the next decade to look at which level of government is most able to provide which kinds of infrastructure, what kind of support," said Murray in an interview.

Contemplating change

Some Winnipeggers said the EV idea could help convince them to make the change.

"I've heard of electric vehicles. My oldest daughter is talking about it, but I don't know. Let's say for work, where would I park it? How long would it take to charge?" Maria Tiongson asked as she filled up her car with gas.

"If it's convenient, why not? Because in the long run, it's going to save us. Because gas prices right now — I don't see them coming down."

But others are convinced electric doesn't have a future in Winnipeg.

"Our environment here, there's no way you're going to be able to keep your batteries charged up, Len Friesen said.

"The climate is very cold, and I'll tell ya, it'll never last."