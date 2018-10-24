Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
What Winnipeg's mayoral candidates are promising

Here's a look at some of the main pledges Winnipeg's mayoral hopefuls have made — and what you need to know before heading to the polls on Oct. 26.

Caitlyn Gowriluk · CBC News ·
People in Winnipeg will head to the polls to vote for a new mayor, school trustees and councillors on Oct. 26. (John Woods/Canadian Press)

With 11 people running to be Winnipeg's next mayor, it can be hard to keep up with the promises made by candidates.

Who's going to improve city services like 311 and transit? Which candidates say they have a plan to tackle crime? Who's promising to address issues like homelessness and climate change?

Winnipeg will vote for a new mayor, school trustees and councillors on Oct. 26. Councillors in two wards have already been acclaimed.

Here's a look at some of the main pledges made by Winnipeg's mayoral hopefuls — who are listed in alphabetical order by last name — and what you need to know before heading to the polls.

Idris Adelakun

A man in a blue suit smiles.
Idris Adelakun is a biosystems engineer running to be Winnipeg's next mayor. (Submitted by Idris Adelakun)

Budget and taxes

Rana Bokhari

A woman with long hair wearing a blue jacket looks serious in front of a street under construction.
Rana Bokhari, a lawyer and former Manitoba Liberal Party leader, is running to be Winnipeg's next mayor. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Budget and taxes 

City services and planning

Environment

Health

Infrastructure and zoning

Winnipeg mayoral candidate Rana Bokhari says she would reopen Portage and Main to pedestrians. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Seniors

  • Bokhari says she would improve quality of life for seniors with a plan that includes inclusive housing, increased accessible infrastructure, library programming, more volunteers to help with things like shovelling and improving Transit Plus.

Transparency and oversight

Chris Clacio

Grocery worker Chris Clacio is running to be Winnipeg's next mayor. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Budget and taxes

City services and planning

Environment

Scott Gillingham

A man wearing glasses and a suit is speaking into a microphone, with a building in the background.
St. James Coun. Scott Gillingham is running to be Winnipeg's next mayor. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Budget and taxes

City services and planning 

Crime and policing

Winnipeg mayoral candidate Scott Gillingham says he would create a new capital projects adviser to ensure city contracts are tendered more fairly and to rein in cost overruns. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Environment

Homelessness and addictions

Infrastructure and zoning

Social issues

Transit

Winnipeg mayoral hopeful Scott Gillingham says he'd eliminate gaps in the city's sidewalk and cycling networks. (Bert Savard/CBC)

Transparency and oversight

Kevin Klein

Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood Coun. Kevin Klein is running to be Winnipeg's next mayor. (Lyza Sale/CBC)

Budget and taxes

City services and planning

Crime and policing

Infrastructure and zoning

  • Klein has promised to create a plan to outline the city's infrastructure priorities, which he said would ensure the city builds new roads and bridges that are the highest priorities instead of engaging in ad hoc decision-making driven by political priorities.

Housing

Homelessness and addictions

Winnipeg mayoral candidate Kevin Klein says he would prioritize building and occupancy permits for affordable housing projects in the city. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Reconciliation

  • Klein has proposed creating a new position within the city's civil service with the responsibility of promoting Indigenous economic prosperity.
  • Klein says he would also create Indigenous economic zones and an Indigenous council committee with Inuit, Red River Métis, Treaty 1, Dakota and Cree leaders.

Social issues

Traffic and road safety

Transparency and oversight

Shaun Loney

Social enterprise activist Shaun Loney is running to be Winnipeg's next mayor. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Arts and culture

Budget and taxes

City services and planning

Crime and policing

  • Loney has pledged to reduce the burden on the Winnipeg Police Service by contracting out the responsibility to respond to frequent 911 callers to social services agencies. 
  • Loney says he'd enact a plan to reduce bike theft by eliminating bike-registration fees, dedicating a police officer to fighting bike theft, installing secure public bike lockers, changing city zoning rules to require secure bike storage in new developments and replacing Winnipeg's existing bike registry with a national system.
  • Loney has also called for the city to use social enterprises to reduce recidivism among offenders who take up a large amount of police resources.
A low-angle shot shows a tall vertical sign reading "police," in front of a large office building with a "Winnipeg Police Service Headquarters" sign on its front.
Winnipeg mayoral hopeful Shaun Loney says he would reduce the burden on the Winnipeg Police Service by contracting out the responsibility to respond to frequent 911 callers to social services agencies. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Environment

Infrastructure and zoning

Housing

  • Loney has promised to use the mayor's office to convince foundations to contribute to a community housing trust for public housing.

Winnipeg mayoral candidate Shaun Loney says he'd revive plans to move the Canadian Pacific Railway yards out of the city. (Trevor Lyons/CBC)

Homelessness and addictions

  • Loney says he'd work on a homelessness strategy to free up emergency services and see non-profits better compensated for their work.

Reconciliation

  • Loney has announced a reconciliation plan that includes proposals to support Indigenous women, increase Indigenous participation in the economy, provide support for Indigenous businesses and make place names reflective of Indigenous people in Winnipeg.
  • Loney has also proposed programs to help Indigenous people get training to qualify for city jobs.
  • Loney has promised to work with Indigenous elders to create a program for men and boys as a way to promote safety for Indigenous women.

Social issues

Transit

Transparency and oversight

Jenny Motkaluk

A woman is smiling, standing in front of a house that is undergoing renovations.
Business consultant Jenny Motkaluk is running to be Winnipeg's next mayor. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Arts and culture

Budget and taxes 

Winnipeg mayoral candidate Jenny Motkaluk says she would stop increasing taxes for homeowners who make improvements that increase the assessed value of their homes. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

City services and planning

Crime and policing

Environment

Housing

Infrastructure and zoning

Traffic and road safety

An amber warning light sits atop a post on a treed street, above signs indicating a school zone and a 30 kilometre per hour speed limit from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, September to June.
Winnipeg mayoral candidate Jenny Motkaluk has promised to set up flashing lights in all the city's school zones to alert drivers to the lower speed limit at certain hours during the school year. (Fernand Detillieux/CBC)

Transit

Glen Murray

Former Winnipeg mayor Glen Murray is running to get his old job back. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Arts and culture 

City services and planning

Winnipeg mayoral hopeful Glen Murray says he would extend Winnipeg library hours to be open on weekends. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Crime and policing

Environment

Infrastructure and zoning

Labour

Winnipeg mayoral candidate Glen Murray has pledged to restore the grounds around Thunderbird House and meet with Indigenous leaders to come up with a plan to restore the iconic cultural centre. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

Homelessness and addictions

Housing

Social issues

Transit

  • Murray says he would work to improve safety on Winnipeg Transit buses, including by putting extended safety shields around drivers' seats, training people to respond when conflicts arise on buses and having more police involvement on buses.
  • Murray has promised to buy more electric buses, increase the frequency of transit service and build out the city's transit system 15 years early.

Transparency and oversight

Robert-Falcon Ouellette

Winnipeg mayoral candidate Robert-Falcon Ouellette stands at podium to talk about the Winnipeg police budget.
Winnipeg mayoral candidate Robert-Falcon Ouellette speaks in front of police headquarters on Aug. 26. (Trevor Lyons/CBC)

Budget and taxes

City services and planning

Winnipeg mayoral hopeful Robert-Falcon Ouellette has pledged to hire more paramedics and put more ambulances on the road to reduce wait times. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Crime and policing

Homelessness and addictions

  • Ouellette has promised to do more to help people with addictions, including by having more social services available during evenings and weekends.

Infrastructure and zoning

Traffic and road safety

Winnipeg mayoral candidate Robert-Falcon Ouellette says he would review the city's photo radar system. (John Einarson/CBC)

Transit

Transparency and oversight

Rick Shone

Outdoor equipment store owner Rick Shone is running to be Winnipeg's next mayor. (Sam Samson/CBC)

Budget and taxes

City services and planning

Crime and policing

Environment

A person's hands are shown holding a cutting board with food scraps in one hand, and a knife in the other, being used to scrape the scraps into a rectangular bin filled with soil and other food scraps.
Winnipeg mayoral candidate Rick Shone has committed to launching a citywide composting program. (Jerome.Romme/Shutterstock)

Homelessness and addictions 

Housing

Infrastructure and zoning

Social issues

Transit

Transparency and oversight

Don Woodstock

Security company owner Don Woodstock is running to be Winnipeg's next mayor. (Bert Savard/CBC)

Crime and policing

Transit

Transparency and oversight

