What Winnipeg's mayoral candidates are promising

With 11 people running to be Winnipeg's next mayor, it can be hard to keep up with the promises made by candidates.

Who's going to improve city services like 311 and transit? Which candidates say they have a plan to tackle crime? Who's promising to address issues like homelessness and climate change?

Winnipeg will vote for a new mayor, school trustees and councillors on Oct. 26. Councillors in two wards have already been acclaimed.

Here's a look at some of the main pledges made by Winnipeg's mayoral hopefuls — who are listed in alphabetical order by last name — and what you need to know before heading to the polls.

Idris Adelakun

Idris Adelakun is a biosystems engineer running to be Winnipeg's next mayor. (Submitted by Idris Adelakun)

Budget and taxes

Idris Adelakun has promised to reduce taxes and increase revenue in Winnipeg.

Rana Bokhari

Rana Bokhari, a lawyer and former Manitoba Liberal Party leader, is running to be Winnipeg's next mayor. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Budget and taxes

Rana Bokhari has pledged to divert 10 per cent of Winnipeg's police budget to social service organizations.

City services and planning

Bokhari says she wants to make sure everyone has the same access to services like community centres in Winnipeg.

to services like community centres in Winnipeg. Bokhari has also announced a plan to redevelop Portage Place and transform the mall into a community hub.

Environment

Health

Bokhari has pledged to resume testing for asbestos in water , which Winnipeg hasn't done since the mid-1990s.

Infrastructure and zoning

Winnipeg mayoral candidate Rana Bokhari says she would reopen Portage and Main to pedestrians. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Seniors

Bokhari says she would improve quality of life for seniors with a plan that includes inclusive housing, increased accessible infrastructure, library programming, more volunteers to help with things like shovelling and improving Transit Plus.

Transparency and oversight

Bokhari says she plans to publish a list of her campaign donors before the Oct. 26 election.

before the Oct. 26 election. Bokhari has also promised to review the city's conflict of interest rules , which are largely governed by provincial legislation.

Chris Clacio

Grocery worker Chris Clacio is running to be Winnipeg's next mayor. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Budget and taxes

Chris Clacio has pledged more support for the technology sector .

City services and planning

Environment

Clacio says he wants to bring composting to the city .

Scott Gillingham

St. James Coun. Scott Gillingham is running to be Winnipeg's next mayor. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Budget and taxes

City services and planning

Crime and policing

Winnipeg mayoral candidate Scott Gillingham says he would create a new capital projects adviser to ensure city contracts are tendered more fairly and to rein in cost overruns. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Environment

Homelessness and addictions

Gillingham says he'd transform six city-owned vacant lots into modular housing units to help people experiencing homelessness.

Infrastructure and zoning

Social issues

Gillingham has promised to find money to create a new 24-hour safe space in a North End neighbourhood and increase funding for two similar spaces in the city's core.

Transit

Winnipeg mayoral hopeful Scott Gillingham says he'd eliminate gaps in the city's sidewalk and cycling networks. (Bert Savard/CBC)

Transparency and oversight

Kevin Klein

Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood Coun. Kevin Klein is running to be Winnipeg's next mayor. (Lyza Sale/CBC)

Budget and taxes

Kevin Klein has promised to let the Winnipeg Police Service buy its vehicles directly — instead of leasing from the city's fleet department as it does now — which he said would save money.

City services and planning

Klein has promised to reduce red tape for small businesses and developers by consolidating permit applications in one city office and speeding up the time it takes to get permits.

Crime and policing

Klein says he would talk to the province about putting sheriffs in Winnipeg hospitals to free up police resources.

Infrastructure and zoning

Klein has promised to create a plan to outline the city's infrastructure priorities , which he said would ensure the city builds new roads and bridges that are the highest priorities instead of engaging in ad hoc decision-making driven by political priorities.

Housing

Klein says he would also prioritize building and occupancy permits for affordable and rent-geared-to-income housing projects .

Homelessness and addictions

Klein says he would create an advisory group to address homelessness in Winnipeg.

in Winnipeg. Klein has promised to put trailers on city-owned land as temporary shelter for people experiencing homelessness and to ask the province to provide social services staff to help those people find permanent housing.

Winnipeg mayoral candidate Kevin Klein says he would prioritize building and occupancy permits for affordable housing projects in the city. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Reconciliation

Klein has proposed creating a new position within the city's civil service with the responsibility of promoting Indigenous economic prosperity.

Klein says he would also create Indigenous economic zones and an Indigenous council committee with Inuit, Red River Métis, Treaty 1, Dakota and Cree leaders.

Social issues

Traffic and road safety

Klein says he would install flashing lights in 400 school zones to warn drivers to slow down.

to warn drivers to slow down. Klein has also pledged to make photo radar vehicles more visible .

Transparency and oversight

Klein says he wants to make more meetings at city hall open to the public .

. Klein says he would support a public inquiry into the police headquarters scandal .

. Klein has also promised to ask the province to eliminate the executive policy committee , which functions as the mayor's cabinet.

Shaun Loney

Social enterprise activist Shaun Loney is running to be Winnipeg's next mayor. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Arts and culture

Shaun Loney has promised to create a new position of nightlife mayor to help revitalize downtown Winnipeg and enhance the arts and cultural industries.

Budget and taxes

Loney has pledged to phase out Winnipeg's business tax and eventually fold it into commercial property taxes.

City services and planning

Loney says he would change parking meter charges to variable instead of fixed rates.

Crime and policing

Loney has pledged to reduce the burden on the Winnipeg Police Service by contracting out the responsibility to respond to frequent 911 callers to social services agencies.

by contracting out the responsibility to respond to frequent 911 callers to social services agencies. Loney says he'd enact a plan to reduce bike theft by eliminating bike-registration fees, dedicating a police officer to fighting bike theft, installing secure public bike lockers, changing city zoning rules to require secure bike storage in new developments and replacing Winnipeg's existing bike registry with a national system.

by eliminating bike-registration fees, dedicating a police officer to fighting bike theft, installing secure public bike lockers, changing city zoning rules to require secure bike storage in new developments and replacing Winnipeg's existing bike registry with a national system. Loney has also called for the city to use social enterprises to reduce recidivism among offenders who take up a large amount of police resources.

Winnipeg mayoral hopeful Shaun Loney says he would reduce the burden on the Winnipeg Police Service by contracting out the responsibility to respond to frequent 911 callers to social services agencies. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Environment

Infrastructure and zoning

Loney says he wants to continue Winnipeg's current work on its combined-sewer overflow system , while creating eco-friendly ways to catch rainfall and snowmelt.

, while creating eco-friendly ways to catch rainfall and snowmelt. Loney has promised to revive plans to move the Canadian Pacific Railway's yards out of the city.

out of the city. Loney has also pledged to prioritize fixing existing roads before building new ones and give preference to infrastructure projects that support low-cost, low-carbon transportation options.

before building new ones and give preference to infrastructure projects that support low-cost, low-carbon transportation options. Loney says he would also do away with the minimum parking requirement laid out in Winnipeg's zoning rules, which forces residential and commercial properties to have a certain number of parking spots.

Housing

Loney has promised to use the mayor's office to convince foundations to contribute to a community housing trust for public housing.

Winnipeg mayoral candidate Shaun Loney says he'd revive plans to move the Canadian Pacific Railway yards out of the city. (Trevor Lyons/CBC)

Homelessness and addictions

Loney says he'd work on a homelessness strategy to free up emergency services and see non-profits better compensated for their work.

Reconciliation

Loney has announced a reconciliation plan that includes proposals to support Indigenous women, increase Indigenous participation in the economy, provide support for Indigenous businesses and make place names reflective of Indigenous people in Winnipeg.

Loney has also proposed programs to help Indigenous people get training to qualify for city jobs.

Loney has promised to work with Indigenous elders to create a program for men and boys as a way to promote safety for Indigenous women.

Social issues

Loney has also pledged to expand Winnipeg's number of social enterprises , or businesses that create some form of public benefit.

Transit

Loney has promised to create a single-fare system for Winnipeg Transit, ride-hailing services and car- and bike-share programs.

for Winnipeg Transit, ride-hailing services and car- and bike-share programs. Loney says he'd improve Winnipeg Transit by putting security officers on buses, speeding up the creation of high-frequency transit routes, hiring a fleet of electric vans to serve low-frequency areas and getting the transit master plan done in 10 years instead of 25.

by putting security officers on buses, speeding up the creation of high-frequency transit routes, hiring a fleet of electric vans to serve low-frequency areas and getting the transit master plan done in 10 years instead of 25. Loney has also pledged not to claim most of the mayor's monthly transportation allowance — he'll only use $50 for bus fare.

Transparency and oversight

Loney says he plans to publish a list of his campaign donors before the Oct. 26 election.

Jenny Motkaluk

Business consultant Jenny Motkaluk is running to be Winnipeg's next mayor. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Arts and culture

Budget and taxes

Motkaluk has pledged to stop increasing taxes for homeowners who make improvements that increase the assessed value of their homes.

for homeowners who make improvements that increase the assessed value of their homes. Motkaluk says she would also freeze wages for city workers who make more than $75,000 a year.

Winnipeg mayoral candidate Jenny Motkaluk says she would stop increasing taxes for homeowners who make improvements that increase the assessed value of their homes. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

City services and planning

Motkaluk says she wants to slash the time it takes the city to issue permits to businesses and work to make the permit process more efficient.

Crime and policing

Environment

Motkaluk has promised to double the number of trees Winnipeg plants every year to 11,000 and nearly quadruple the frequency of tree pruning from once every 27 years to once every seven.

Housing

Infrastructure and zoning

Motkaluk says she would extend northeast Winnipeg's Chief Peguis Trail west to Route 90.

west to Route 90. Motkaluk has also pledged to extend city services to the area near the James Armstrong Richardson International Airport known as CentrePort South.

Traffic and road safety

Motkaluk has promised to eliminate Winnipeg's photo radar traffic ticket program and set up flashing lights in school zones to alert drivers to the lower speed limit during certain weekday hours in the school year.

Winnipeg mayoral candidate Jenny Motkaluk has promised to set up flashing lights in all the city's school zones to alert drivers to the lower speed limit at certain hours during the school year. (Fernand Detillieux/CBC)

Transit

Motkaluk has promised to ensure buses run more frequently in Winnipeg, especially for shift workers in industrial parks.

in Winnipeg, especially for shift workers in industrial parks. Motkaluk says she also wouldn't complete a transportation master plan that includes the extension of the city's existing Blue Line and the construction of two more rapid bus routes.

that includes the extension of the city's existing Blue Line and the construction of two more rapid bus routes. Motkaluk has also promised to replace Winnipeg Transit supervisors with police officers and purchase new radios for transit drivers.

Glen Murray

Former Winnipeg mayor Glen Murray is running to get his old job back. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Arts and culture

Glen Murray has pledged to double arts funding in Winnipeg and create an Indigenous cultural district in the city.

City services and planning

Winnipeg mayoral hopeful Glen Murray says he would extend Winnipeg library hours to be open on weekends. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Crime and policing

Murray says he wants to replace Winnipeg's police helicopter with less expensive surveillance drones, which would require the co-operation of the police and the Winnipeg Police Board.

with less expensive surveillance drones, which would require the co-operation of the police and the Winnipeg Police Board. Murray has also called for Winnipeg police to assign beat officers to The Forks .

Environment

Murray says he wants to focus on making homes more electric .

. Murray says he would also have trees considered basic infrastructure as part of a "natural capital budget."

Infrastructure and zoning

Labour

Murray has promised to meet with leaders of unions — such as the Winnipeg Police Association — once a month.

Winnipeg mayoral candidate Glen Murray has pledged to restore the grounds around Thunderbird House and meet with Indigenous leaders to come up with a plan to restore the iconic cultural centre. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

Homelessness and addictions

Murray has also pledged to ensure Winnipeg has more addictions treatment and recovery services , with a plan that would involve dozens of addictions-treatment centres, non-profit housing organizations, churches and community health organizations.

, with a plan that would involve dozens of addictions-treatment centres, non-profit housing organizations, churches and community health organizations. Murray has promised to increase funding for outreach programs at community health centres such as Mount Carmel Clinic, Nine Circles Community Health and Klinic Community Health Centre.

Housing

Murray says he would get affordable housing built on city-owned lots that are empty or have abandoned houses, sending the money from that increased property tax revenue to local organizations.

that are empty or have abandoned houses, sending the money from that increased property tax revenue to local organizations. Murray has pledged to work with other levels of government to restore funding for housing programs .

Social issues

Murray has promised to revive a refugee-sponsorship program whose funds the city transferred to non-profits.

Transit

Murray says he would work to improve safety on Winnipeg Transit buses , including by putting extended safety shields around drivers' seats, training people to respond when conflicts arise on buses and having more police involvement on buses.

, including by putting extended safety shields around drivers' seats, training people to respond when conflicts arise on buses and having more police involvement on buses. Murray has promised to buy more electric buses, increase the frequency of transit service and build out the city's transit system 15 years early .

Transparency and oversight

Murray says he would conduct a governance review at city hall — even though Winnipeg's current council adopted a final report on such a review earlier this year. That review would also recommend an approach to meet the demands of firefighters and paramedics who want to operate separately .

— even though Winnipeg's current council adopted a final report on such a review earlier this year. That review would also recommend an approach to meet the demands of . Murray says he'd also create an independent board that would guide how the industry that comprises taxis, ride-hailing vehicles and limousines is run, though the city already has a vehicles-for-hire advisory committee.

Robert-Falcon Ouellette

Winnipeg mayoral candidate Robert-Falcon Ouellette speaks in front of police headquarters on Aug. 26. (Trevor Lyons/CBC)

Budget and taxes

Ouellette has pledged to tax downtown parking lots as if they had buildings on them , which he hopes would encourage owners to redevelop them — a change that would require the province to amend the City of Winnipeg charter.

, which he hopes would encourage owners to redevelop them — a change that would require the province to amend the City of Winnipeg charter. Ouellette says he would freeze the Winnipeg Police Service's budget during his first term and use the money saved to give grants to community safety groups.

City services and planning

Winnipeg mayoral hopeful Robert-Falcon Ouellette has pledged to hire more paramedics and put more ambulances on the road to reduce wait times. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Crime and policing

Ouellette says he wants a community-led review of the city's police board .

Homelessness and addictions

Ouellette has promised to do more to help people with addictions , including by having more social services available during evenings and weekends.

Infrastructure and zoning

Ouellette has pledged to build two indoor waterparks in Winnipeg.

in Winnipeg. Ouellette has also promised to complete a detailed rail relocation study that lays out the full costs and benefits of moving the Canadian Pacific Railway's yards outside Winnipeg .

Traffic and road safety

Ouellette has pledged to review Winnipeg's photo radar system .

Winnipeg mayoral candidate Robert-Falcon Ouellette says he would review the city's photo radar system. (John Einarson/CBC)

Transit

Transparency and oversight

Ouellette says he plans to publish a list of his campaign donors before the Oct. 26 election.

before the Oct. 26 election. Ouellette has promised to make members of city council (as opposed to the mayor) responsible for deciding who sits on the executive policy committee , which functions as the mayor's cabinet.

Rick Shone

Outdoor equipment store owner Rick Shone is running to be Winnipeg's next mayor. (Sam Samson/CBC)

Budget and taxes

Shone has pledged not to increase the Winnipeg police budget .

City services and planning

Crime and policing

Shone has promised to install 500 new bike racks in Winnipeg and replace the city's bike registration system with a national program.

in Winnipeg and replace the city's bike registration system with a national program. Shone says one of the first things he'd do would be to fire Winnipeg Police Service Chief Danny Smyth . The mayor doesn't have that power, but Shone said he would sit on the police board until he delivered on that promise.

Environment

Winnipeg mayoral candidate Rick Shone has committed to launching a citywide composting program. (Jerome.Romme/Shutterstock)

Homelessness and addictions

Shone has promised to bring a supervised consumption site to Winnipeg.

Housing

Shone has pledged to reduce the number of vacant residential properties in Winnipeg by increasing the fine the city levies on their owners.

the city levies on their owners. Shone has also promised to double the city's empty-building fee , which is charged on properties that are vacant for five years.

Infrastructure and zoning

Social issues

Shone has pledged to create an LGBT advisory committee .

. Shone wants the city to work with non-profits and Indigenous governments to do more to help Indigenous newcomers to Winnipeg find housing and work .

. Shone says he would also work with the province to expand the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority's mobile crisis service and active response to citizens in crisis, as part of an effort to have more wellness checks handled by mental health professionals instead of police .

Transit

Shone would like to speed up Winnipeg's rapid transit plan , with a focus on increasing the frequency of service and number of stops.

Transparency and oversight

Shone says he plans to publish a list of his campaign donors before the Oct. 26 election and asked other candidates to do the same.

Don Woodstock

Security company owner Don Woodstock is running to be Winnipeg's next mayor. (Bert Savard/CBC)

Crime and policing

Don Woodstock has promised to let members of the Winnipeg Police Service choose their next chief .

Transit

Woodstock says he would replace transit supervisors with plainclothes police officers .

. Woodstock has also promised to focus on introducing electric buses with a goal of Winnipeg Transit having all electric buses in about 20 years.

Transparency and oversight