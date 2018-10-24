What Winnipeg's mayoral candidates are promising
From homelessness to crime to the environment, here's a look at some pledges mayoral hopefuls have made
With 11 people running to be Winnipeg's next mayor, it can be hard to keep up with the promises made by candidates.
Who's going to improve city services like 311 and transit? Which candidates say they have a plan to tackle crime? Who's promising to address issues like homelessness and climate change?
Winnipeg will vote for a new mayor, school trustees and councillors on Oct. 26. Councillors in two wards have already been acclaimed.
Here's a look at some of the main pledges made by Winnipeg's mayoral hopefuls — who are listed in alphabetical order by last name — and what you need to know before heading to the polls.
Idris Adelakun
Budget and taxes
-
Idris Adelakun has promised to reduce taxes and increase revenue in Winnipeg.
Rana Bokhari
Budget and taxes
-
Rana Bokhari has pledged to divert 10 per cent of Winnipeg's police budget to social service organizations.
City services and planning
- Bokhari says she wants to make sure everyone has the same access to services like community centres in Winnipeg.
- Bokhari has also announced a plan to redevelop Portage Place and transform the mall into a community hub.
Environment
-
Bokhari has promised to make all municipal buildings net zero and focus on active and public transportation routes.
Health
-
Bokhari has pledged to resume testing for asbestos in water, which Winnipeg hasn't done since the mid-1990s.
Infrastructure and zoning
- Bokhari says she'd increase annual spending on replacing combined sewers with dedicated pipes for sewage and stormwater and fast-track the next two phases of upgrades at the North End Water Pollution Control Centre.
- Bokhari has also pledged to amend zoning bylaws to reduce the number of parking spots businesses must have and place annual levies on parking spaces.
- Bokhari says she would also reopen Portage and Main to pedestrians, with plans to leave the barriers at the intersection down after they're removed for structural repairs.
Seniors
-
Bokhari says she would improve quality of life for seniors with a plan that includes inclusive housing, increased accessible infrastructure, library programming, more volunteers to help with things like shovelling and improving Transit Plus.
Transparency and oversight
- Bokhari says she plans to publish a list of her campaign donors before the Oct. 26 election.
- Bokhari has also promised to review the city's conflict of interest rules, which are largely governed by provincial legislation.
Chris Clacio
Budget and taxes
-
Chris Clacio has pledged more support for the technology sector.
City services and planning
- Clacio has promised to turn Winnipeg's public engagement office into a civics education office and to make sure citizens have more input into city decisions.
- Clacio says he would forge a new relationship between municipal and provincial governments.
- Clacio has promised to ensure Winnipeg co-ordinates its planning more closely with the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region.
Environment
-
Clacio says he wants to bring composting to the city.
Scott Gillingham
Budget and taxes
- Scott Gillingham has pledged to continue to hold increases to the police budget at or below the rate of inflation.
- Gillingham says he won't consider a property tax freeze and has committed to bringing in a dedicated property tax increase in 2023 to fund some of his infrastructure plans.
- Gillingham also wants the city to cut its vehicle costs by exploring alternative arrangements, like co-ops or vehicle sharing with school boards.
City services and planning
- Gillingham says he wants to bring the wait time for Winnipeg's 311 service down to three minutes by increasing its budget.
- Gillingham has pledged to make Winnipeg more focused on customer service, which would include consolidating services like 311 and permit approvals in a single department.
- Gillingham has also promised to reduce red tape around restaurant patio approvals by making them automatic after restaurateurs fill out an online form.
- Gillingham says he would also create a new capital projects adviser to rein in cost overruns and make sure city contracts are tendered more fairly.
Crime and policing
- Gillingham says he'd encourage Winnipeg police to resume their statistical analysis of crime trends and revive joint efforts with the RCMP to combat organized crime and arrest habitual offenders.
- Gillingham has promised to expand pilot projects that send outreach workers instead of police to low-risk mental health calls.
- Gillingham has also pledged to change the criteria for police board appointments to ensure those chosen have skills applicable to advising the police.
- Gillingham says he'd reinstate a criminologist-in-residence program at the police service.
Environment
- Gillingham says he wants to see what the analysis of a recent neighbourhood composting pilot program said about the costs and implementation timelines for a citywide composting program before committing to one.
- Gillingham has pledged to set a target date for the full electrification of Winnipeg's light vehicle fleet by the end of 2023.
- Gillingham has also promised to convert the municipal accommodations department, which manages Winnipeg's property portfolio, to a "green properties and green power agency" with a focus on retrofitting city properties.
- Gillingham says he would ensure Winnipeg uses more recycled materials in its construction projects.
- Gillingham has also pledged to seek external financing for the addition of solar panels and geothermal heating to city buildings.
Homelessness and addictions
-
Gillingham says he'd transform six city-owned vacant lots into modular housing units to help people experiencing homelessness.
Infrastructure and zoning
- Gillingham has pledged to move forward on widening Kenaston Boulevard from Taylor Avenue to Ness Avenue and extending Chief Peguis Trail west from Main Street to Route 90.
- Gillingham has also promised to do more minor infrastructure repairs by sending city workers out in search of broken concrete and graffiti.
- Gillingham says he would have the city spend more annually on road repairs for four years.
- Gillingham has pledged to keep construction spending under control by tendering road work up to three years ahead of construction.
- Gillingham has promised to revamp city construction contracts so they resemble others across Canada.
- Gillingham says he would have two full-time city workers devoted to road safety and active transportation, who would be able to withhold contractors' payment if active transportation features aren't complete.
- Gillingham says he'd also eliminate gaps in sidewalk and cycling networks, upgrade the roadwork priority formula to be more equitable, create a government branch for active transportation planning and design, and make changes to ensure safety features for pedestrians and cyclists are built as planned.
Social issues
-
Gillingham has promised to find money to create a new 24-hour safe space in a North End neighbourhood and increase funding for two similar spaces in the city's core.
Transit
- Gillingham has pledged to speed up changes to Winnipeg Transit routes and launch the on-request suburban services outlined in the city's transit master plan, starting with Castlebury Meadows-Waterford Green routes in northwest Winnipeg in 2023.
- Gillingham has also promised to hire crime prevention officers to serve on Winnipeg Transit buses.
- Gillingham says he would add dozens of Winnipeg Transit buses over the next few years.
Transparency and oversight
- Gillingham has pledged to revamp city council's executive policy committee — which functions like the mayor's cabinet — to improve transparency and fairness.
- Gillingham says he'd also improve police oversight by appointing himself to the Winnipeg Police Board.
- Gillingham has promised to fulfil freedom-of-information requests when the city has the discretion to do so.
- Gillingham has also pledged to outline how much his campaign platform will cost to implement, and challenged his opponents to do the same.
- Gillingham says he also plans to publish a list of his campaign donors before the Oct. 26 election.
Kevin Klein
Budget and taxes
-
Kevin Klein has promised to let the Winnipeg Police Service buy its vehicles directly — instead of leasing from the city's fleet department as it does now — which he said would save money.
City services and planning
-
Klein has promised to reduce red tape for small businesses and developers by consolidating permit applications in one city office and speeding up the time it takes to get permits.
Crime and policing
-
Klein says he would talk to the province about putting sheriffs in Winnipeg hospitals to free up police resources.
Infrastructure and zoning
-
Klein has promised to create a plan to outline the city's infrastructure priorities, which he said would ensure the city builds new roads and bridges that are the highest priorities instead of engaging in ad hoc decision-making driven by political priorities.
Housing
-
Klein says he would also prioritize building and occupancy permits for affordable and rent-geared-to-income housing projects.
Homelessness and addictions
- Klein says he would create an advisory group to address homelessness in Winnipeg.
- Klein has promised to put trailers on city-owned land as temporary shelter for people experiencing homelessness and to ask the province to provide social services staff to help those people find permanent housing.
Reconciliation
- Klein has proposed creating a new position within the city's civil service with the responsibility of promoting Indigenous economic prosperity.
- Klein says he would also create Indigenous economic zones and an Indigenous council committee with Inuit, Red River Métis, Treaty 1, Dakota and Cree leaders.
Social issues
- Klein has pledged to find money to help anyone who wants to become a city employee but doesn't have a high school diploma get their high school credentials.
- Klein says he wants to expand the alternative response to citizens in crisis program, which pairs police with mental health workers.
Traffic and road safety
- Klein says he would install flashing lights in 400 school zones to warn drivers to slow down.
- Klein has also pledged to make photo radar vehicles more visible.
Transparency and oversight
- Klein says he wants to make more meetings at city hall open to the public.
- Klein says he would support a public inquiry into the police headquarters scandal.
- Klein has also promised to ask the province to eliminate the executive policy committee, which functions as the mayor's cabinet.
Shaun Loney
Arts and culture
-
Shaun Loney has promised to create a new position of nightlife mayor to help revitalize downtown Winnipeg and enhance the arts and cultural industries.
Budget and taxes
-
Loney has pledged to phase out Winnipeg's business tax and eventually fold it into commercial property taxes.
City services and planning
-
Loney says he would change parking meter charges to variable instead of fixed rates.
Crime and policing
- Loney has pledged to reduce the burden on the Winnipeg Police Service by contracting out the responsibility to respond to frequent 911 callers to social services agencies.
- Loney says he'd enact a plan to reduce bike theft by eliminating bike-registration fees, dedicating a police officer to fighting bike theft, installing secure public bike lockers, changing city zoning rules to require secure bike storage in new developments and replacing Winnipeg's existing bike registry with a national system.
- Loney has also called for the city to use social enterprises to reduce recidivism among offenders who take up a large amount of police resources.
Environment
- Loney has promised to install 500 electric vehicle charging stations across Winnipeg by the end of his first term and create a program for people to install their own chargers at home.
- Loney says he also wants to introduce "smart taxes" in Winnipeg, which would reward businesses that focus on things like cutting carbon emissions or reducing the amount of water runoff in the city's sewer system.
- Loney says he would speed up permits for projects that reduce carbon emissions and add taxes to businesses that own parking lots, so they'll be encouraged to use the land for something else.
- Loney has also pledged to require any new city project or renovation to incorporate solar power.
- Loney says he would allow residents and business owners to lease large solar panels in exchange for a credit on their utility bills — though that step would have to be agreed on by Manitoba Hydro.
- Loney has also pledged to connect 40,000 homes with geothermal heating loops by 2030, focusing mostly on new developments and homes that need new heating infrastructure.
- Loney says he would also incentivize energy-saving developments featuring solar power, heat pumps and energy retrofits.
Infrastructure and zoning
- Loney says he wants to continue Winnipeg's current work on its combined-sewer overflow system, while creating eco-friendly ways to catch rainfall and snowmelt.
- Loney has promised to revive plans to move the Canadian Pacific Railway's yards out of the city.
- Loney has also pledged to prioritize fixing existing roads before building new ones and give preference to infrastructure projects that support low-cost, low-carbon transportation options.
- Loney says he would also do away with the minimum parking requirement laid out in Winnipeg's zoning rules, which forces residential and commercial properties to have a certain number of parking spots.
Housing
-
Loney has promised to use the mayor's office to convince foundations to contribute to a community housing trust for public housing.
Homelessness and addictions
-
Loney says he'd work on a homelessness strategy to free up emergency services and see non-profits better compensated for their work.
Reconciliation
- Loney has announced a reconciliation plan that includes proposals to support Indigenous women, increase Indigenous participation in the economy, provide support for Indigenous businesses and make place names reflective of Indigenous people in Winnipeg.
- Loney has also proposed programs to help Indigenous people get training to qualify for city jobs.
- Loney has promised to work with Indigenous elders to create a program for men and boys as a way to promote safety for Indigenous women.
Social issues
-
Loney has also pledged to expand Winnipeg's number of social enterprises, or businesses that create some form of public benefit.
Transit
- Loney has promised to create a single-fare system for Winnipeg Transit, ride-hailing services and car- and bike-share programs.
- Loney says he'd improve Winnipeg Transit by putting security officers on buses, speeding up the creation of high-frequency transit routes, hiring a fleet of electric vans to serve low-frequency areas and getting the transit master plan done in 10 years instead of 25.
- Loney has also pledged not to claim most of the mayor's monthly transportation allowance — he'll only use $50 for bus fare.
Transparency and oversight
-
Loney says he plans to publish a list of his campaign donors before the Oct. 26 election.
Jenny Motkaluk
Arts and culture
- Jenny Motkaluk has promised to restore money the city cut from the Winnipeg Arts Council's budget with a 10 per cent funding reduction in 2020.
- Motkaluk would also push to reverse a decision by The Forks to change Canada Day celebrations and replace the three city-appointed members of the Forks North Portage Partnership board with people who would support her vision for the event.
- Motkaluk has pledged to give annual grants to Winnipeg's four largest parades: the Santa Claus Parade, Pride, the Filipino Street Festival and the Sikh community's Nagar Kirtan Parade.
- Motkaluk says she wants Winnipeg to do more to recognize cruise night, the tradition of hot rods, vintage cars and other showcase vehicles cruising on Sunday evenings during the warmer months.
- Motkaluk has also promised to allow professional wrestling performances in community centres.
Budget and taxes
- Motkaluk has pledged to stop increasing taxes for homeowners who make improvements that increase the assessed value of their homes.
- Motkaluk says she would also freeze wages for city workers who make more than $75,000 a year.
City services and planning
-
Motkaluk says she wants to slash the time it takes the city to issue permits to businesses and work to make the permit process more efficient.
Crime and policing
- Motkaluk has promised to use the Winnipeg Police Board to get rid of Winnipeg Police Service Chief Danny Smyth — then work to get rid of the police board itself.
- Motkaluk says she'd also create parking for police officers who work at the downtown headquarters and push to restore police-RCMP co-ordination on organized crime and outstanding warrants.
Environment
-
Motkaluk has promised to double the number of trees Winnipeg plants every year to 11,000 and nearly quadruple the frequency of tree pruning from once every 27 years to once every seven.
Housing
- Motkaluk has pledged to use Winnipeg's vacant buildings bylaw to seize derelict properties and auction them off to developers willing to turn them into affordable rentals.
- Motkaluk says she would also create a registry where private landlords can list affordable rentals for clients of social services agencies.
Infrastructure and zoning
- Motkaluk says she would extend northeast Winnipeg's Chief Peguis Trail west to Route 90.
- Motkaluk has also pledged to extend city services to the area near the James Armstrong Richardson International Airport known as CentrePort South.
Traffic and road safety
-
Motkaluk has promised to eliminate Winnipeg's photo radar traffic ticket program and set up flashing lights in school zones to alert drivers to the lower speed limit during certain weekday hours in the school year.
Transit
- Motkaluk has promised to ensure buses run more frequently in Winnipeg, especially for shift workers in industrial parks.
- Motkaluk says she also wouldn't complete a transportation master plan that includes the extension of the city's existing Blue Line and the construction of two more rapid bus routes.
- Motkaluk has also promised to replace Winnipeg Transit supervisors with police officers and purchase new radios for transit drivers.
Glen Murray
Arts and culture
-
Glen Murray has pledged to double arts funding in Winnipeg and create an Indigenous cultural district in the city.
City services and planning
- Murray says he would extend Winnipeg library hours to be open on weekends.
- Murray has also pledged to put paramedic stations at community health centres so they can treat people with non-life-threatening medical and mental health ailments 24 hours a day.
- Murray has promised to establish guidelines that ensure high design standards and "cultural authenticity" are built into future city projects.
- Murray has also pledged to consolidate the Winnipeg Parking Authority with the downtown development agency CentreVenture, which he wants to give more power to lead redevelopment and infill projects.
- Murray wants to give more power to sell and redevelop land to the Winnipeg Housing Rehabilitation Corp., which already manages several properties in the inner city.
Crime and policing
- Murray says he wants to replace Winnipeg's police helicopter with less expensive surveillance drones, which would require the co-operation of the police and the Winnipeg Police Board.
- Murray has also called for Winnipeg police to assign beat officers to The Forks.
Environment
- Murray says he wants to focus on making homes more electric.
- Murray says he would also have trees considered basic infrastructure as part of a "natural capital budget."
Infrastructure and zoning
-
Murray has pledged to restore the grounds around Thunderbird House and meet with Indigenous leaders to come up with a plan to restore the iconic cultural centre within 100 days.
Labour
-
Murray has promised to meet with leaders of unions — such as the Winnipeg Police Association — once a month.
Homelessness and addictions
- Murray has also pledged to ensure Winnipeg has more addictions treatment and recovery services, with a plan that would involve dozens of addictions-treatment centres, non-profit housing organizations, churches and community health organizations.
- Murray has promised to increase funding for outreach programs at community health centres such as Mount Carmel Clinic, Nine Circles Community Health and Klinic Community Health Centre.
Housing
- Murray says he would get affordable housing built on city-owned lots that are empty or have abandoned houses, sending the money from that increased property tax revenue to local organizations.
- Murray has pledged to work with other levels of government to restore funding for housing programs.
Social issues
-
Murray has promised to revive a refugee-sponsorship program whose funds the city transferred to non-profits.
Transit
- Murray says he would work to improve safety on Winnipeg Transit buses, including by putting extended safety shields around drivers' seats, training people to respond when conflicts arise on buses and having more police involvement on buses.
- Murray has promised to buy more electric buses, increase the frequency of transit service and build out the city's transit system 15 years early.
Transparency and oversight
- Murray says he would conduct a governance review at city hall — even though Winnipeg's current council adopted a final report on such a review earlier this year. That review would also recommend an approach to meet the demands of firefighters and paramedics who want to operate separately.
- Murray says he'd also create an independent board that would guide how the industry that comprises taxis, ride-hailing vehicles and limousines is run, though the city already has a vehicles-for-hire advisory committee.
Robert-Falcon Ouellette
Budget and taxes
- Ouellette has pledged to tax downtown parking lots as if they had buildings on them, which he hopes would encourage owners to redevelop them — a change that would require the province to amend the City of Winnipeg charter.
- Ouellette says he would freeze the Winnipeg Police Service's budget during his first term and use the money saved to give grants to community safety groups.
City services and planning
- Ouellette has pledged to hire more paramedics and put more ambulances on the road to reduce wait times.
- Ouellette also called for a review to examine whether Winnipeg's firefighter and paramedic services should be separated.
- Ouellette has promised to extend library hours into evenings and on weekends.
- Ouellette has also pledged to change city elections to a ranked ballot system — though that change would have to be made by the province.
Crime and policing
-
Ouellette says he wants a community-led review of the city's police board.
Homelessness and addictions
-
Ouellette has promised to do more to help people with addictions, including by having more social services available during evenings and weekends.
Infrastructure and zoning
- Ouellette has pledged to build two indoor waterparks in Winnipeg.
- Ouellette has also promised to complete a detailed rail relocation study that lays out the full costs and benefits of moving the Canadian Pacific Railway's yards outside Winnipeg.
Traffic and road safety
-
Ouellette has pledged to review Winnipeg's photo radar system.
Transit
- Ouellette has pledged to make Winnipeg Transit free for everyone under 18.
- Ouellette has promised to revamp the city's transportation master plan to consider using existing railway rights of way for bus corridors or light rail transit.
- Ouellette has also pledged to hire security guards to ride on bus routes that have frequent incidents of violence as a short-term measure, while the city trains transit supervisors as peace officers to respond in emergency situations.
- Ouellette says he would also equip buses with full safety shields for drivers and an emergency button connected to transit security and the Winnipeg police.
- Ouellette has also promised to increase the frequency of bus service, bring back the free Downtown Spirit routes, reduce fares to $1 per ride, cap monthly bus passes at $53 and introduce debit and credit payment options on buses.
Transparency and oversight
- Ouellette says he plans to publish a list of his campaign donors before the Oct. 26 election.
- Ouellette has promised to make members of city council (as opposed to the mayor) responsible for deciding who sits on the executive policy committee, which functions as the mayor's cabinet.
Rick Shone
Budget and taxes
-
Shone has pledged not to increase the Winnipeg police budget.
City services and planning
- Shone wants to leverage community groups doing neighbourhood cleanups to help pick up garbage and boost Winnipeg's beautification.
- Shone says he would also create a pilot project to allow Winnipeggers to drink alcohol in five public parks during the summer.
- Shone has pledged to streamline the permitting process for restaurant patios and reduce fees for those permits.
- Shone has also promised an audit of the city's emergency dispatch centre to try to reduce high turnover rates.
- Shone says he would also open libraries seven days a week.
Crime and policing
- Shone has promised to install 500 new bike racks in Winnipeg and replace the city's bike registration system with a national program.
- Shone says one of the first things he'd do would be to fire Winnipeg Police Service Chief Danny Smyth. The mayor doesn't have that power, but Shone said he would sit on the police board until he delivered on that promise.
Environment
- Shone says he wants to make every city vehicle low- or zero-emission, phase out gas-powered lawn and yard equipment, install 100 electric vehicle charging stations and eliminate parking subsidies for Winnipeg employees.
- Shone has promised to have the city prune trees on public property more often and plant a new tree for every one it removes.
- Shone has pledged to create incentives to convert surface parking into green spaces and for property owners to use vegetation to retain stormwater.
- Shone also wants the city to require, when possible, new buildings be built to LEED gold standards.
- Shone has also committed to launching a citywide composting program.
Homelessness and addictions
-
Shone has promised to bring a supervised consumption site to Winnipeg.
Housing
- Shone has pledged to reduce the number of vacant residential properties in Winnipeg by increasing the fine the city levies on their owners.
- Shone has also promised to double the city's empty-building fee, which is charged on properties that are vacant for five years.
Infrastructure and zoning
- Shone says he would do away with the minimum parking requirement laid out in the city's zoning rules, which he says has resulted in sprawling lots with more stalls than demand requires.
- Shone has pledged to increase Winnipeg's annual spending on bike trails, sidewalk improvements and pedestrian trails.
- Shone has also promised to double the city's active transportation budget.
Social issues
- Shone has pledged to create an LGBT advisory committee.
- Shone wants the city to work with non-profits and Indigenous governments to do more to help Indigenous newcomers to Winnipeg find housing and work.
- Shone says he would also work with the province to expand the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority's mobile crisis service and active response to citizens in crisis, as part of an effort to have more wellness checks handled by mental health professionals instead of police.
Transit
-
Shone would like to speed up Winnipeg's rapid transit plan, with a focus on increasing the frequency of service and number of stops.
Transparency and oversight
-
Shone says he plans to publish a list of his campaign donors before the Oct. 26 election and asked other candidates to do the same.
Don Woodstock
Crime and policing
-
Don Woodstock has promised to let members of the Winnipeg Police Service choose their next chief.
Transit
- Woodstock says he would replace transit supervisors with plainclothes police officers.
- Woodstock has also promised to focus on introducing electric buses with a goal of Winnipeg Transit having all electric buses in about 20 years.
Transparency and oversight
-
Woodstock says he wants to stamp out corruption.