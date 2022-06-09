10th candidate registers to run for mayor in Winnipeg

A tenth candidate has registered to run for mayor in Winnipeg.

Desmond Thomas signed his paperwork on Wednesday, according to the city's official list of registrants.

He registered to run for mayor in 2018 but did not complete the nominations process and did not appear on the ballot that year.

Thomas could not immediately be reached for comment.

The other nine candidates are Idris Adelakun, Chris Clacio, Rana Bokhari, Scott Gillingham, Shaun Loney and Jenny Motkaluk, Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Rick Shone and Don Woodstock.