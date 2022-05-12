Winnipeg mayoral hopeful wants ranked ballot for future elections as 8th candidate steps into race

As the candidate list for Winnipeg's new mayor grows to eight, one hopeful wants to see a ranked ballot for future elections.

In a statement posted on his website late Wednesday night, Robert-Falcon Ouellette said if elected mayor in October, he'd have Winnipeggers vote on a ranking system.

But the way Winnipeggers vote is not determined by the mayor — it's up to provincial legislation.

The Municipal Councils and School Boards Elections Act states the candidates "who received the highest number of votes" are elected. If a ranked ballot is truly a campaign promise, Ouellette would have to convince provincial officials to change the act.

A ranked ballot means voters would select candidates in order of preference, marking a 1, 2 or 3 next to their names. If there's a majority vote, it's over. If no one has a majority, the candidate with the fewest votes would be eliminated, and their votes would be transferred to the second choice on each ballot until somebody wins.

Ouellette's wish for a ranked ballot is to help Winnipeggers "vote their conscience without having to 'vote strategically' or worry about splitting the vote," according to the release. It also states that this change is needed because voter turnout was low in 2018. During that election, only 42 per cent of voters came out.

Biosystems engineer puts name in mayoral hat

Mayoral hopeful Idris Ademuyiwa Adelakun registered to campaign on Wednesday. Originally from Nigeria, Adelakun finished his master's degree in biosystems engineering in 2015.

Idris Ademuyiwa Adelakun says if elected mayor, he'd work with social enterprises and try to solve the city's 'social problems.' (Submitted by Idris Ademuyiwa Adelakun)

He now works as an engineer and project manager at a Winnipeg-based food and other plant research lab. Adelakun said on Thursday his skills are transferrable to the city's top political gig.

"I've been managing projects, managing people, and managing a team," he said.

"I lead. So I believe that with all those experiences I've acquired, when I get this, I'll be able to apply those to make sure we're working together. It's not something I can do on my own."

Adelakun said he wants to lower property taxes while simultaneously finding new ways to generate revenue. He said he wants to work with social enterprises, boost safety, and try to solve the city's "social problems."

The father of two young boys, Adelakun said he's been pondering running for mayor for six months. He's taking the leap now because he believes he'll make "a positive impact."

"I'm original, and whatever I say, I know I'm going to do it," he said.

"I know my word is my bond."