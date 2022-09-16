Mayoral candidate Ouellette revives Katz-era water-park promise

Winnipeg mayoral candidate Robert-Falcon Ouellette is reviving former Sam Katz's promise to build an indoor waterpark.

Ouellette, a former Liberal MP, pledged Friday to build two indoor aquatic centres in Winnipeg at a total cost of $40 million to $50 million if he's elected mayor next month.

One of these centres would be located on the north side of the Assiniboine River, he said.

"There has been a lot of talk about a lot of civic infrastructure going to the south end of the city, so it's really important to have equitable access," Ouellette said at a news conference at Broadway Neighbourhood Centre.

Former Winnipeg mayor Sam Katz spent part of his decade in office promising an indoor water park. At first, the city planned to build one with the help of the Canad Inns hotel chain.

That plan was later withdrawn in favour of a plan to build a hotel near the Canadian Museum for Human Rights. That proposal died in the face of public backlash.

Ouellette's aquatic centre promises are part of a broader pledge to make Winnipeg more child-friendly.

He also promised Friday to make Winnipeg Transit free for all children and youth under 18.

Transit is currently free for all children under 12. Ouellette said he would expand that eligibility up to 17 years of age and younger.

Ouellette also pledged to extend library hours into evenings and on weekends. He did not cost out that pledge or his transit pledge.

Bokhari pledges to divert part of police budget

Mayoral candidate Rana Bokhari said Friday she would divert 10 per cent of the city's $320-million police budget to social-service organizations.

"We need community organizations on the ground who know the community, who are able to address community issues, specifically mental health [and] addictions issues, so we can get to the bottom of the roots of the crime," the former Manitoba Liberal leader said.

Bokhari said the precise use of the $32 million would be up to community organizations.

Gillingham promises prompt patio approvals

Mayoral candidate Scott Gillingham promised Friday to reduce the red tape surrounding restaurant patio approvals.

If he's elected next month, Gillingham said, patio approvals would be automatic after restaurateurs fill out an online form.

Another candidate, Rick Shone, made a similar pledge earlier in the campaign.

Motkaluk pledges more frequent bus service

Mayoral candidate Jenny Motkaluk promised to ensure buses run more frequently in Winnipeg, especially for shift workers in industrial parks.

Motkaluk said in a statement the city has been too focused on rapid transit to develop adequate bus service. She said if she's elected mayor, Winnipeg would not complete a transportation master plan that includes the extension of the city's existing Blue Line and the construction of two more rapid bus routes.

Motkaluk, Gillingham, Bokhari and Ouellette are among 15 people running for mayor. Idris Adelakun, Chris Clacio, Vincent Gabriele, Kevin Klein, Shaun Loney, Glen Murray, Jessica Peebles, Rick Shone, Govind Thawani, Desmond Thomas and Don Woodstock have also registered their campaigns.

Candidates must submit nomination papers by Sept. 20 in order to appear on the election-day ballot on Oct. 26.