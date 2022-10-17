How to watch CBC Manitoba's Winnipeg mayoral debate

CBC Manitoba is hosting a live Winnipeg mayoral candidates debate on Wednesday evening, one week before the Oct. 26 civic election.

The debate will air from approximately 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. CT live on CBC TV and CBC Radio. It will also be available to watch here, on CBC Gem and on CBC Manitoba's Facebook page.

Information Radio host Marcy Markusa will moderate the debate, which offers an opportunity for voters to learn more about those who might become Winnipeg's next mayor, and where they stand on the issues that matter most to you.

To that end, CBC Manitoba is limiting participation in the debate to candidates who were polling above 10 per cent, factoring in the margin of error, in a Probe Research poll released at the end of September .

The reason for that decision, which was first announced earlier in September, is pragmatic. To best serve our audiences, we need to explore the issues and candidates' ideas with the depth they deserve. Including all eligible candidates in the debate would limit the opportunity to do that.

That means the candidates included in the live debate are Scott Gillingham, Kevin Klein, Shaun Loney, Glen Murray and Robert-Falcon Ouellette.

Idris Adelakun, Rana Bokhari, Chris Clacio, Jenny Motkaluk, Rick Shone and Don Woodstock are also running for mayor.

This debate is just one part of CBC Manitoba's broader election coverage.

CBC has extensively covered the mayoral race since May 1, the first day mayoral candidates were eligible to register their campaigns, including reporting major policy announcements on all CBC platforms. CBC's fulsome coverage will continue throughout October.

CBC has also done feature broadcast interviews with all of the mayoral candidates, which are available to watch on our website.

Advance voting takes place until Oct. 21. The election is on Oct. 26.