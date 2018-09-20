Chamber of Commerce cancels Winnipeg mayoral debate

Incumbent Brian Bowman's insistence on only attending mayoral debates where all candidates are invited has led the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce to cancel its debate this fall.

The chamber planned to hold a mayoral debate on Oct. 19. That event has been replaced with an Oct. 10 speech by federal Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains, chamber president Loren Remillard told his members via email.

Remillard said the cancellation was due to the chamber's inability to secure the leading candidates.

A Probe Research poll commissioned by CBC News and conducted in late August suggested only Bowman and business consultant Jenny Motkaluk enjoy the support of more than one per cent of voters.

"Our priority is to provide you — Chamber members — with the highest standard of programming. This unwavering commitment has informed The Chamber's long-standing practice of extending election debate invitations to frontrunner candidates only," Remillard said in his letter.