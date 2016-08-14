Winnipeg's mayoral candidates take a seat, make their pitches for your vote

For an in-depth look at the 11 hopefuls running to become the next mayor of Winnipeg, CBC News is providing a series of 1-on-1 interviews with each of them.

Winnipeggers will choose a new mayor, as well as school trustees and councillors, on Oct. 26.

What are the priorities for those wanting to wear the chain of office? Are they pledging to address homelessness and affordable housing? Crime? The revitalization of downtown? Potholes? Cycling infrastructure and bike theft?

Who wants to improve city services like transit? Where do they stand on taxes and the environment? The arts? The economy?

Here's what the mayoral candidates are saying, in their own words.

CBC News will keep updating this page until all candidates' videos have been added.

Rana Bokhari

A lawyer and former leader of the Manitoba Liberal Party, Bokhari wants to reopen Portage and Main to pedestrians and to reduce the cost of monthly bus passes from $106 to $20 over four years.

A 1-on-1 interview with Winnipeg mayoral candidate Rana Bokhari Duration 9:02 Rana Bokhari, one of 11 people running to become mayor of Winnipeg on Oct. 26, speaks with Information Radio host Marcy Markusa about why she wants the job.

Scott Gillingham

City councillor for St. James since 2016 and a pastor for 12 years prior to that, Gillingham has put road repairs as one of his priorities, vowing to spend more annually on road repairs for four years and to widen Kenaston Boulevard and extend Chief Peguis Trail.

A 1-on-1 interview with Winnipeg mayoral candidate Scott Gillingham Duration 7:53 Scott Gillingham, one of 11 people running to become mayor of Winnipeg on Oct. 26, speaks with Information Radio host Marcy Markusa about why he wants the job.

Kevin Klein

The city councillor for Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood since 2018, and former publisher of the Winnipeg Sun newspaper, Klein has promised to put trailers on city-owned land as temporary shelter for people experiencing homelessness.

A 1-on-1 interview with Winnipeg mayoral candidate Kevin Klein Duration 7:53 Kevin Klein, one of 11 people running to become mayor of Winnipeg on Oct. 26, speaks with Information Radio host Marcy Markusa about why he wants the job.

Jenny Motkaluk

A business consultant who finished second to current Mayor Brian Bowman in the 2018 election, Motkaluk has promised to eliminate the city's photo radar traffic ticket program and to use the police board to get rid of Chief Danny Smyth — then work to get rid of the police board itself.

A 1-on-1 interview with Winnipeg mayoral candidate Jenny Motkaluk Duration 8:48 Jenny Motkaluk, one of 11 people running to become mayor of Winnipeg on Oct. 26, speaks with Information Radio host Marcy Markusa about why she wants the job.

Glen Murray

Mayor of Winnipeg from 1998 to 2004, Murray is making a bid to get back into the city's big chair. He has promised to double arts funding and create an Indigenous cultural district in the city.

A 1-on-1 interview with Winnipeg mayoral candidate Glen Murray Duration 9:53 Glen Murray, one of 11 people running to become mayor of Winnipeg on Oct. 26, speaks with Information Radio host Marcy Markusa about why he wants the job.

Robert-Falcon Ouellette

A former Liberal MP, Ouellette represented Winnipeg Centre in the House of Commons from 2015 to 2019. He also previously ran as a mayoral candidate in Winnipeg's 2014 election, finishing third. He has pledged to build two indoor waterparks in the city.

A 1-on-1 interview with Winnipeg mayoral candidate Robert-Falcon Ouellette Duration 9:00 Robert-Falcon Ouellette, one of 11 people running to become mayor of Winnipeg on Oct. 26, speaks with Information Radio host Marcy Markusa about why he wants the job.

Rick Shone

The outdoor equipment store owner wants to create a pilot project to allow people to drink alcohol in five public parks during the summer, and to open municipal libraries seven days a week.