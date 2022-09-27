Improving transit, enhancing tree canopy among ideas from Winnipeg mayoral candidates at environmental forum

Enhancing Winnipeg's tree canopy and improving transit service were among the ideas put forward at a mayoral candidate forum on the environment Monday night.

Organizers asked each of the candidates how they would help the city meet its goals set out in the Community Energy Investment Roadmap, which set a target of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Scott Gillingham, who currently sits as the councillor for St. James, said one of the ways to do that would be to convert the municipal accommodations department – which manages the city's property portfolio – to a "green properties and green power agency" with a focus on retrofitting city properties.

"The city of Winnipeg has a large portfolio of buildings across our city, and some of them were built a long, long time ago. They're not energy efficient … we can do better," he said.

Several candidates spoke about the important role of the local governments play in the fight against climate change, such as by protecting and improving the city's tree canopy.

"The perfect climate change fighter is a tree," said Glen Murray, who proposed making trees basic infrastructure as part of a "natural capital budget."

"In a ratio, for every dollar we spend pouring concrete and paving things over … that we would have to invest in the natural capital budget. And the first thing would be trees."

Another frequent topic at the forum was transit and active transportation for reducing the number of cars on the road.

"The only way we are going to get people out of their cars is frequent bus service," Rick Shone said, adding he wants the city to increase the number of buses on the road.

Candidates were asked about what they would do to bring in a city-wide composting program.

Gillingham said a neighbourhood composting program was recently completed, but he would wait to hear what the analysis showed about the costs and implementation timelines for such a program before committing to it.

All but one of the 11 nominated candidates attended the forum – Kevin Klein said he had a prior commitment, but released a statement providing his responses to the organizers' questions.

The event was organized by 26 different environmental groups and moderated by broadcaster Richard Cloutier.

Motkaluk booed for refusal to wear masks

While the focus of the forum was on the environment, the event quickly went off topic when candidate Jenny Motkaluk celebrated the federal government's end to masks on planes.

She received boos from the audience during her opening remarks when she said that she was done taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Quite frankly, I am done wearing masks. I'm done social distancing. It's time for us to recover. And I'm really looking forward to doing that," she said,

The University of Manitoba has a mandatory mask policy, but Motkaluk was the only candidate at the forum who refused to wear one.

She left before the event was finished.

Woodstock alleges death threats

Near the end of the event, in his closing remarks, Don Woodstock said he had received death threats over comments he made about Indigenous people.

At a forum on women's issues last week, Woodstock said he believes Indigenous men are the cause of violence against women.

"I'm one of the few candidates who when you call my number, you're talking to me. Despite the fact that I've been threatened, threatened with life," he said, his voice shaking.

"My wife doesn't even know that. But I didn't want to tell you until tonight. For those who think that I'm racist for just pointing out the obvious."

Indigenous groups and fellow candidates condemned Woodstock following the forum last Thursday.

Idris Adelakun, Rana Bokhari, Chris Clacio, Shaun Loney Robert-Falcon Ouellette and Robert-Falcon Ouellette were among the other candidates at the forum.

Advance voting starts on Oct. 3 and election day is Oct. 26.